T20 World Cup, SF 2, IND vs ENG live: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma get us underway in Adelaide
Follow updates of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal between India and England at the Adelaide Oval.
Semifinal 2 preview: India’s adaptability vs England’s aggression in clash of world’s top two
TOSS: England opt to bowl
Team news: No Malan and Wood for England, Salt and Jordan in. India unchanged, Rishabh Pant keeps his place.
Live updates
Chris Woakes from the other end. England resisting the urge to give Sam Curran a go early.
India 6/0 (1 over): A boundary off the first ball, as if Rahul has been reading a lot of our minds. Uppish though it was, but slashed hard over gully. Rohit gets off the mark with a single. Some movement in that Stokes over too.
1.30 pm: Ben Stokes has the new ball in hand. KL Rahul, who’s first over approach has come in for a lot of discussion, takes strike. Rohit Sharma at the non-striker’s. Ladies & gentlemen, it’s a go in Adelaide.
National anthem time.
And with Isa Guha’s introduction, with Ravi Shastri next to her on air, we are officially a go in Adelaide. Time nearing for national anthems.
1.17 pm: There will be an Adelaide Oval par score. And then India will have to account for England’s incredible batting depth (and their own issues with bowling at the death). One imagines India need an above par score here.
1.11 pm: All eyes will be on India’s batting first up and a powerplay of chess is on the cards. KL Rahul has made it a point to start slow and then try to explode while Rohit Sharma has swung at a few and got himself out early often. What will be their approach here?
Playing XI
India are unchanged which means Rishabh Pant keeps his place over DK. And as expected, England have to do without Malan and Wood. Salt and Jordan in.
India XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
England XI: Jos Buttler (c/wk), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan
STAT ALERT: Rohit Sharma wanted to bat, Jos Buttler wanted to bowl, so the toss was immaterial ultimately. But did you know? In all the men’s T20Is played at this venue, the team winning the toss has never won the match.
TOSS: England have won the toss and Jos Buttler has opted to field first.
TOSS TIME! Ravi Shastri with the captains.
PREVIEW: World No 2 England will keep in mind the momentum, consistency and form world No 1 India are carrying in this tournament but they will also remember the 2-1 T20I series defeat they suffered at home earlier this year. To makes things tougher for them on paper, they haven’t played in Adelaide in the Super 12 and so the advantage lies with India in that sense. But there is no denying that if India want to become finalists, they will have to out-bat England, given their hitting prowess and depth.
Semifinal 2: India’s adaptability vs England’s aggression in clash of world’s top two
12.54 pm: And what had been reported widely, Mark Wood won’t be part of the semifinal. There was a stat last night on broadcast that said Wood has bowled more than 30 deliveries at 150kph this World Cup and England will miss that pace.
12.51 pm: Star Sports just aired an interview with AB de Villiers. He was happy for Kohli’s form, he reckons the winner of this match will go on to win the World Cup, he was all praise for SKY’s form, he adds he is backing India now that SA are out... and then finished the clip saying, “Team India, Ee Saala Cup Namde.”
Adelaide: What a location for this match. The venue, neutral as it, has meaning for both sides. The English have been here a lot (mostly in red-ball cricket)... but they will remember 2015. The defeat against Bangladesh at this venue in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup was a game-changer. “Going back to that point, as you said, it was a real line in the sand, I would say, that moment in English white ball cricket, and to be now into a semifinal and going to tournaments with a level of expectation that we should perform well is a great place to be as a team,” Buttler said. For India, Adelaide has produced fond memories. For the current head coach Rahul Dravid, for former captain Virat Kohli (his record here is ridiculous) this venue is special, but also there is the 36 all out. Kohli regards this to be his home away from home, and will be hoping for another memorable day. What a setting.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal between India and England at the Adelaide Oval.
The World No 1 in men’s T20Is vs the World No 2 for a chance to face the World No 3. India take on England in the second semifinal at the iconic Adelaide Oval with Pakistan waiting to find out who they will face at MCG. It is not often that a couple of sentences could hype a contest enough, we suspect today is one such occasion. It promises to be a cracking contest between two fantastic white-ball sides. We can’t wait for it to get started.
India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami.
England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales.
