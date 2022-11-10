Alex Hales and Jos Buttler hammered brilliant unbeaten half-centuries as England crushed India by 10 wickets on Thursday to set up a ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final with Pakistan.

Chasing 169 for victory in the second semi-final in Adelaide, Hales smashed seven sixes in his 86 and Buttler, who made 80, hit three in a spellbinding batting performance to cruise into Sunday’s final in Melbourne with four overs to spare.

Semi-final 2 as it happened: Hales, Buttler star, England thump India by 10 wickets

Hardik Pandya’s 33-ball 63 guided India to 168-6, but the total proved inadequate for an inspired opening pair, as England chase their second T20 crown after their 2010 triumph.

England captain Buttler smashed Bhuvneshwar Kumar for three boundaries in the opening over of their chase and his side never looked back.

He kept up the batting onslaught and Hales soon joined the big-hitting party as England raced to 63-0 in six overs.

Hales reached his 50 off 28 balls and was severe on Axar Patel, who leaked 28 runs in his three overs as the match was torn away from India in a flurry of sixes and fours.

Hales raised the team’s 100 with another six off Pandya and Buttler soon changed gears to catch up with his partner.

The skipper reached his fifty with a six and a four off Pandya to douse any hopes of India attempting to end their world title drought since their 2013 Champions Trophy triumph.

He fittingly hit the winning runs with a six off Mohammed Shami to set up a repeat of the 1992 50-over World Cup final between Pakistan and England, which Pakistan won.

Pandya fireworks

Earlier Virat Kohli made his fourth half-century of the tournament and put on a 61-run fourth-wicket stand with Pandya, who tore into the opposition attack in the final overs, taking 57 off the final three overs, including 20 off one from Sam Curran.

But it proved too little, too late, after a sluggish start with the bat against some disciplined England bowling and then a ragged performance in the field.

Chris Jordan, in the side for the injured Mark Wood, picked up three wickets.

England invited India to bat and KL Rahul began with a cracking boundary off Ben Stokes.

Seamer Chris Woakes had Rahul caught behind off a rising delivery for five.

Skipper Rohit Sharma hit four boundaries after a scratchy start as he and Kohli attempted to rebuild but Jordan broke through in his first over and ended a 43-run partnership when Sharma mistimed to wide long-on with the score on 57.

Suryakumar Yadav smashed a six and four off Stokes but soon fell to Adil Rashid’s leg-spin for 14.

Kohli passed 4,000 T20 international runs with a boundary off Liam Livingstone that took India’s total to 100-3 after 15 overs.

Kohli, who leads the tournament batting chart with 296 runs, reached 50 off 39 balls but fell next delivery to a sharp catch at short third man by Rashid off Jordan.

Pandya smashed four fours and five sixes before treading on his stumps to be out hit wicket off Jordan’s final ball of the innings.

Here’s a look at the reactions from the semi final between England and India:

October 24 2021, Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets in Dubai.



November 10 2022, England defeated India by 10 wickets in Adelaide.



Two ICC Men's T20 World Cups in about 12 months, under two different managements, just came and went. https://t.co/qaeG0lKW6y pic.twitter.com/f15m8oejl9 — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) November 10, 2022

Matthew Mott has now coached both a women's and a men's team to World Cup finals in the same sport in the same year.#T20WorldCup #ENGvIND #bbccricket pic.twitter.com/U7LL81kHWM — hypocaust (@_hypocaust) November 10, 2022

Right in the feels. pic.twitter.com/fomESPYnr3 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 10, 2022

Hales class on display. He allowed his captain to not worry about the run rate. @josbuttler mentioned ahead of the game that everyone expected #INDvPAK but it’s his England who have spoiled it all! @AlexHales1 #T20Iworldcup2022 #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/rM4GcRZhAt — Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) November 10, 2022

India's run-rate in the powerplay overs at the T20 World Cup was just 6. And that is just not done. A loss that will hurt. — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) November 10, 2022

At least there are the learnings for the Indian team. So many of them.#T20WorldCup #INDvENG — Aditya Chaturvedi (@aditya_c19) November 10, 2022

Guess every opportunity lost to get your hands on a World Cup pinches a little more when you're in the last leg of your career. This hurt. pic.twitter.com/cgThEPAg3c — Manya (@CSKian716) November 10, 2022

As one-sided as they get. India in the bilaterals and league stage seems a different side. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 10, 2022

The promo photographer's manifestation is still on 👀 pic.twitter.com/aCNmG2ZJmn — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) November 10, 2022

Hopefully, this will be the wakening call India needs to revive their approach and team-formation. With no T20 World Cup till 2024, should be a good time to start the transition. #T20WorldCup — Sa. Gomesh | ச. கோமேஷ் (@SaGomesh) November 10, 2022

Fair to say India missed the strike bowling option. It could have been @yuzi_chahal because it’s not always that you get wickets early on. Apart from that the top order failure with a poor strike rate is a major cause as well. #T20Iworldcup2022 #INDvsENG — Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) November 10, 2022

Both Pakistan & England put in near-perfect performances in their Semi Finals. The Final at the MCG on Sunday promises be a cracker & is a clash of styles & strategies: the best bowling team in the tournament against the deepest & most powerful batting order. #T20WorldCup — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) November 10, 2022

Ah! well, Rohit. Would have been strong leadership if the skipper owned up some responsibility. "I thought we still batted pretty well at the back end to get to that score, but we were not good enough with the ball." — G Rajaraman (@g_rajaraman) November 10, 2022

Never seen Rohit this distraught. This one has really hurt. #INDvsENG #T20WorldCup — Jigar Mehta (@jigsactin) November 10, 2022

Matthew Mott coached openers against India in the World Cup...#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/ikvuZSoXXO — Kalyani Mangale (@MangaleKalyani) November 10, 2022

India becomes the first team to lose T20 World Cup matches by 10-wicket margin more than once. — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) November 10, 2022

By the way, England matched India's powerplay score in 3.2 overs.#INDvENG #T20WorldCup — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) November 10, 2022

Harsh but absolutely not done from Rohit. Can't throw the bowling department under the bus! If you think India lost the match with the ball after posting a below par total w the bat.... not okay. Looks like no lessons learnt and that's worse than a 10-wicket loss. — Samreen (@SamreenRazz) November 10, 2022

Interesting side note - Matthew Mott is heading to a #T20WorldCup final at the MCG for the second time in 2 1/2 years. #INDvENG #PAKvENG — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) November 10, 2022

In 3.2 overs England match India's total - 38 - in the Powerplay. Curious thing is that India are not really set-up to aim for a lot more — Tim Wigmore (@timwig) November 10, 2022

Buttler & Hales trying to kill off the chase in PP. This is high quality approach to chasing such totals down. — Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) November 10, 2022

Great knock from Hales 👌🔥 there’s no surprise he’s stepped up! Throughout his career he’s stepped up for his side in the biggest games. Come on @englandcricket 🙌 #hales #INDvENG #T20WorldCup — James Taylor (@jamestaylor20) November 10, 2022

OK, looks like this avenue for wicket-taking is also not there. 🥲 pic.twitter.com/2ErOIR9pVs — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) November 10, 2022

This is a sport where one team has to lose, guys.



Take the loss on the chin and move on. The win, when it finally comes, will just be more emotional and sweeter after so many losses.



I’ll look back at this World Cup for Virat Kohli’s inspiring comeback - a true king. — Rupin Kale (@Vegansportlover) November 10, 2022

Superb knock this from Hales. Has nullified any weakness of Buttler whatsoever India might have tried to exploit. — Sa. Gomesh | ச. கோமேஷ் (@SaGomesh) November 10, 2022

Kohli having a splendid T20 Tournament in vain. We have seen this somewhere before. — Kanav Bali🏏 (@Concussion__Sub) November 10, 2022

First time a captain has won the toss and then won a T20I at Adelaide Oval, too. #INDvENG #T20WorldCup — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) November 10, 2022

On a night when England used 2 wrist spinners brilliantly, didn't bother its only finger spinner, India has deployed 2 finger spinners who have been ripped apart.



In that & everything else... it's been a T20 cricket lesson from England to India.#IndvEng #IndvsEng #T20WorldCup — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) November 10, 2022

Not gonna lie - was not expecting this. If there was ever a time for England to do a mic drop #T20WorldCup — Isa Guha (@isaguha) November 10, 2022

Would have preferred to play India over England in the final tbh. England’s resources are insane in white-ball formats. So many gears. They haven’t even hit top form yet, their middle-order hasn’t performed & is due. Going to be a really tough game for Pakistan. — Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) November 10, 2022

(Text inputs from AFP)