In what is the first trade of the season, the Indian Premier League announced that Australian fast bowler Jason Behrendorff will return to Mumbai Indians after being traded from Royal Challengers Bangalore for the 2023 edition.

Behrendorff was acquired by RCB in the 2022 IPL auction for his base price of INR 75 lakh. The pacer was with Mumbai from 2018 to 2020, but only played during the title-winning 2019 season. That year, he took five wickets in five games at an economy rate of 8.68. Apart from representing Mumbai Indians in 2018, Behrendorff previously represented the Chennai Super Kings in 2021 and Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2022.

The left-arm quick has played 9 T20Is picking 7 wickets with a best bowling performance of 4/21.

The Mumbai Indians had a disappointing performance in the previous edition of the league, finishing at the bottom of the table. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore had qualified for this year’s IPL playoffs, where they were defeated by the Lucknow Super Giants in an eliminator.