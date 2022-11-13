Arjun Deshwal and veteran raider Rahul Chaudhari combined to help Jaipur Pink Panthers score a solid 57-32 win over Dabang Delhi in the Pro Kabaddi League on Saturday, at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune.

Earlier in the evening, Bengal Warriors beat Gujarat Giants 46-27, and UP Yoddhas got a comfortable 41-30 win over Telugu Titans.

Deshwal and Chaudhari scored 13 points each on the night against the Delhi team. Vijay Malik managed to score 12 for the defending champions, but the team’s inspirational captain Naveen Kumar was kept quiet by the Pink Panthers defence – he only scored three points.

In the first match on Sunday, the Warriors started off proceedings with a solid 19-point win over the Giants to win their sixth match this season. Central to that win was their captain Maninder Singh who picked up his seventh Super 10 of the season, top scoring with 12 points.

Shrikant Jadhav was also did well to help the Warriors with 10 raid points, while the two corner defenders R Sakthivel and veteran Surender Nada picked up four and three points respectively.

Gujarat’s skipper Chandran Ranjit did offer some resistance with nine points in attack.

In the second match of the night, Surender Gill starred for the UP Yoddhas as they beat bottom-placed Telugu Titans. Gill scored 13 points.

The Titans’ dismal season continued, as the team lost their 12th match from 13 games - despite Siddharth Desai picking up a Super 10 in attack and Parvesh Bhainswal’s High-5 in defence.