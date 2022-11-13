T20 World Cup final, Pakistan vs England live: Rashid removes Haris as England build pressure
Follow live coverage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 final between Pakistan and England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Live updates
PAK 59/2 (9 overs): Jordan comes on to bowl and Babar clips one stylishly in the gap for four. Nine runs from that over.
PAK 45/2 (7.1 overs): OUT! Adil Rashid joins the attack and strikes with his second delivery. Mohammad Haris steps out and tries to go big but is caught by Ben Stokes at long-on. The right-hander departs for 8 off 12 as Shan Masood comes to the crease.
PAK 45/1 (7 overs): Stokes returns to the attack and bowls a quiet over, just six runs from it. Haris is swinging hard as always but isn’t quite getting his timing right.
PAK 39/1 (6 overs): Woakes strays in line and Babar pulls it past short fine for four. Haris then whips the last ball over short-fine for four to end the powerplay on a high.
PAK 29/1 (5 overs): A terrific over from Curran, just one run and a wicket from it. This has been a slow start from Pakistan and England would want to close out the powerplay strongly.
PAK 29/1 (4.2 overs): OUT! England have their first wicket and Rizwan is on the way back. Curran bowls it wide and the right-hander chase it only to chop the ball on. He departs for 15 off 14 as Mohammed Haris comes to the crease.
Rizwan is getting treatment after hitting his head on the ground diving in to complete a single. He’s hurt his forehead but it doesn’t seem to be serious.
PAK 28/0 (4 overs): Six! First maximum of the match and it comes from Rizwan’s bat. The right-hander picks the length early and heaves the ball on the leg side. Pakistan’s best over so far, 12 runs from.
PAK 16/0 (3 overs): Good start by Curran too, just four runs from the first over.
PAK 12/0 (2 overs): Woakes starts with a wide down leg but does well to concede just four runs in the over. Babar and Rizwan haven’t played a really aggressive stroke so far.
PAK 8/0 (1 over): Well, that was an entertaining first over. Stokes starts with a no ball before bowling a wide down leg, but Rizwan can’t cash in on the free hit eventually. Rizwan then survives a run-out after setting off for a single that was never on. But luckily for him, Jordan couldn’t get the direct hit from mid-off. Babar then ends the over with a square-cut past point for three.
1.30 pm: Right, the weather is clear for now and we’re ready for play. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are at the crease for Pakistan, Ben Stokes has the new ball in hand for England. The powerplay will be crucial as always. Here we go!
Stat nuggets
- This will only be the third meeting between these two sides in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup with England winning on the previous two occasions.
- In this edition of the World Cup, England have been the most destructive batting team in the powerplay, scoring 52 runs for the loss of one wicket on an average every game. Pakistan, on the other hand, have been the most impactful bowling team in the same phase. On average, they have taken two wickets and conceded only 37 runs every game. The battle between these two nations in the first six overs could potentially be match-defining.
- Mohammad Rizwan was the player of the match in the semi-final for his blistering half-century that took the sting out of New Zealand’s bowling attack. Since the completion of the last ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, he has been the leading run-scorer in the format (1274 runs), averaging 47.2 at a strike-rate of 124.7. During this period, he has scored 32.2% of Pakistan’s runs in wins (Avg: 60.5, SR: 130.3) and thus, he will once again be crucial for them at the top of the order.
- Jos Buttler led England from the front against India and scored a scintillating 80* (49). Since the last year’s mega event, he has been one of England’s most prolific batters (Runs: 436, Avg: 36.3, SR: 160.9). In this period, Buttler has been particularly destructive between in the middle overs between 7-15, where he has one of the highest strike-rates with incredible boundary hitting ability (SR: 182.3, BPB: 4) and he will be a vital cog in their batting line-up.
- Shaheen Afridi is currently the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the Super 12s phase, having taken 10 wickets at an economy rate of just 6.2. He has been especially impressive in the powerplay overs where he has taken five wickets and has the joint-best economy rate among bowlers who have bowled 10 overs or more (ER: 5.2, SR: 13.2). 22.8% of Shaheen’s career wickets have come in his first over and his battle against England’s opening pair will be a fascinating one to watch.
- Sam Curran has been England’s most effective bowler since 2022, taking 22 wickets in 18 appearances. He has been majorly utilized as a death-overs specialist and has, in fact, taken the most number of wickets in this tournament between overs 16-20 (Wkts: 7, ER: 7.3, SR: 7.4).
The players are making their way out, it’s time for the national anthems.
Playing XIs
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (w), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.
England: Jos Buttler (w/c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid.
Both teams remain unchanged.
TOSS: England have won the all-important toss and Jos Buttler has opted to bowl first.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 final between Pakistan and England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
It is finally the day of the final. Babar Azam and Jos Buttler’s teams are set to clash at the iconic MCG after what has been a memorable edition of the men’s T20 World Cup. There have been a number of thrilling matches, upsets and pieces of individual brilliance over the past weeks and now, we are left with the final two contenders who will battle for the coveted trophy.
Both Pakistan and England have won the men’s T20 World Cup once each and will be determined to get their hands on the trophy again. Azam and Co have had a rollercoaster ride in the tournament but stormed into the final with a convincing win against New Zealand. Buttler’s team has been solid apart from the shock defeat against Ireland in the group stage, with an emphatic victory against India in the semifinals. Both teams have plenty of match-winners in their ranks and if the weather remains clear, we’re surely in for another fascinating contest.
Squads
England: Jos Buttler (w/c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Tymal Mills, Mark Wood, Dawid Malan.
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (w), Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Asif Ali.