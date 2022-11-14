Achanta Sharath Kamal is the recipient of Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award for 2022, while shuttlers Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy, world champion boxer Nikhat Zareen are among the Arjuna Award winners, the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports announced on Monday.
Sharath Kamal, who had a memorable Commonwealth Games campaign, will be the sole recipient of Khel Ratna Award for this year.
Among the 25 athletes to receive Arjuna Award are shuttlers Prannoy and Lakshya Sen who were part of the Thomas Cup-winning campaign for India in Bangkok. Zareen too had a breakthrough year, winning gold at World Championships as well at CWG 2022.
The nominees will receive their awards from the President of India at a function at Rashtrapati Bhavan on 30 November, 2022.
Here’s the full list of athletes and coaches as announced on Monday:
Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award
|S. No.
|Name of the sportsperson
|Discipline
|1.
|Sharath Kamal Achanta
|Table Tennis
Arjuna Award
|S. No.
|Name of the sportsperson
|Discipline
|1.
|Seema Punia
|Athletics
|2.
|Eldhose Paul
|Athletics
|3.
|Avinash Mukund Sable
|Athletics
|4.
|Lakshya Sen
|Badminton
|5.
|Prannoy HS
|Badminton
|6.
|Amit
|Boxing
|7.
|Nikhat Zareen
|Boxing
|8.
|Bhakti Pradip Kulkarni
|Chess
|9.
|R Praggnanandhaa
|Chess
|10.
|Deep Grace Ekka
|Hockey
|11.
|Shushila Devi
|Judo
|12.
|Sakshi Kumari
|Kabaddi
|13.
|Nayan Moni Saikia
|Lawn Bowl
|14.
|Sagar Kailas Ovhalkar
|Mallakhamb
|15.
|Elavenil Valarivan
|Shooting
|16.
|Omprakash Mitharval
|Shooting
|17.
|Sreeja Akula
|Table Tennis
|18.
|Vikas Thakur
|Weightlifting
|19.
|Anshu
|Wrestling
|20.
|Sarita
|Wrestling
|21.
|Shri Parveen
|Wushu
|22.
|Manasi Girishchandra Joshi
|Para Badminton
|23.
|Tarun Dhillon
|Para Badminton
|24.
|Swapnil Sanjay Patil
|Para Swimming
|25.
|Jerlin Anika J
|Deaf Badminton
A. Dronacharya Award for outstanding coaches
|S. No.
|Name of the Coach (S/Shri/Ms)
|Discipline
|1.
|Jiwanjot Singh Teja
|Archery
|2.
|Mohammad Ali Qamar
|Boxing
|3.
|Suma Siddharth Shirur
|Para Shooting
|4.
|Sujeet Maan
|Wrestling
B. Dronacharya Award for coaches (Lifetime)
|S.No.
|Name of the Coach (S/Shri/Ms)
|Discipline
|1.
|Dinesh Jawahar Lad
|Cricket
|2.
|Bimal Prafulla Ghosh
|Football
|3.
|Raj Singh
|Wrestling
Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime achievement
|S. No.
|Name of the sportsperson
|Discipline
|1.
|Ms Ashwini Akkunji C.
|Athletics
|2.
|Shri Dharamvir Singh
|Hockey
|3.
|Shri B.C Suresh
|Kabaddi
|4.
|Shri Nir Bahadur Gurung
|Para Athletics