The BWF World Tour Finals 2022 has been relocated from Guangzhou, China, to Bangkok, Thailand, the Badminton World Federation announced on Tuesday.

The BWF said that the decision to shift the tournament due to “various challenges brought about by the current pandemic situation.”

The tournament has also been rescheduled to be held from 7-11 December, one week earlier than it was scheduled to be held in Guangzhou due to the availability of the Nimibutr Arena in Bangkok.

India’s PV Sindhu withdrew from the season finale on Monday after failing to fully recover from an ankle injury she suffered at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

HS Prannoy is the only Indian who has qualified for the World Tour Finals so far.