IPL 2023 retentions live updates: Kieron Pollard announces IPL retirement
Follow updates of IPL retention updates as teams decide who to keep and who to release from their rosters.
Live updates
Best IPL strike rates of all time (min 50 inns)
|Player
|Inns
|Runs
|Avg
|SR
|Andre Russell
|82
|2035
|30.37
|177.88
|Sunil Narine
|86
|1025
|14.86
|162.70
|Virender Sehwag
|104
|2728
|27.55
|155.44
|Chris Morris
|51
|618
|22.07
|155.28
|Glenn Maxwell
|106
|2319
|25.48
|153.88
|AB de Villiers
|170
|5162
|39.70
|151.68
|Jos Buttler
|81
|2831
|39.87
|149.71
|Chris Gayle
|141
|4965
|39.72
|148.96
|Rishabh Pant
|97
|2838
|34.61
|147.97
|Hardik Pandya
|100
|1963
|30.20
|147.59
|Prithvi Shaw
|63
|1588
|25.21
|147.45
|Kieron Pollard
|171
|3412
|28.67
|147.32
5.00 pm: Franchises have been, unsurprisingly, busy with their nostalgia posts today. One still thinks a majority of the 10 squads will look similar to last year’s but the ones who missed out on playoffs (by extension not had the best auctions) will perhaps look to rebuild the most.
Some reactions to Pollard’s big announcement:
4.28 pm: The big story of the day (so far) is the retirement of one of the IPL greats.
IPL: Mumbai Indians legend Kieron Pollard announces retirement from league, to be batting coach
4.23 pm: With KKR being busy in trade window, it is perhaps not surprising that there have been a couple of withdrawals from their previous roster.
IPL trades so far (confirmed by the league):
- Australian fast bowler Jason Behrendorff has been traded from Royal Challengers Bangalore to Mumbai Indians
- Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz traded from Gujarat Titans to Kolkata Knight Riders.
- Shardul Thakur has been traded from Delhi Capitals to Kolkata Knight Riders. Other way, emerging all-rounder Aman Khan has been traded to Delhi Capitals from Kolkata Knight Riders.
Hello and welcome to our blog where we will be tracking official updates from franchises (and in some cases players) as the roster for Indian Premier League 2023 takes shape.
With a mega auction and two new teams joining last time around, movement will not be too pronounced this year, one thinks. But the trade window has already been quite busy and there have been some withdrawals announced. We will know more from the teams as the evening goes along.
Follow Scroll.in’s IPL 2023 coverage here and if you are still in the mood for some T20 World Cup reading, more here.