Gulam Abbas Moontasir, a legend of Indian basketball, died aged 80 on Tuesday, reported The Times of India.

Moontasir, who fought a illness, died in a Mumbai hospital.

He was the captain of the Indian team at the Asian Basketball Championships in 1969 and 1975. In 1970, he made it to the Asian All-Star team and was also conferred the Arjuna Award.

Abbas Moontasir, the Asian All-Star who rose from Mumbai’s basketball courts



Having started playing the sport when he was nine years old in Nagpada – a neighbourhood in Mumbai – Moontasir was selected in the Indian team at the young age of 16. He went on to play the sport professionally for the next 28 years and retired when he was 44.

He had a tryst with the silver screen after his retirement and has a profile page on international movie database IMDB.

“In 1957, before I was 16 years, we won the men’s state championship. And we were Nagpada ‘B’ team, not Nagpada ‘A’ team. We beat them in the finals in 1957. I was selected of course for the state team also then it was Bombay. Next year, I was the captain of the Bombay state team in nationals and I was ranked 3rd in the country in the men’s section,” Moontasir had said, who went on to ply his trade at the national and international level for three decades.

His career picked up after he joined Western Railways as the side boasted of the country’s top stars and Moontasir was the pivot around whom the team revolved.

You can watch Scroll.in’s interview with Moontasir as part of our ‘Know Your Legend’ series here:

Here are some of the tributes for the legendary, flamboyant basketball player:

Basketball legend Abbas Moontasir passed away yesterday. Had the pleasure of doing an interview with him a few years back where regaled us with stories of his playing days and the silver screen.https://t.co/j8ZmsLKkef — Abhijeet Kulkarni (@abk6580) November 17, 2022

We had spoken to him in 2017 while at Scroll...https://t.co/e3ybZn0Fay — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) November 16, 2022

Some of my happiest days in school/college were spent watching the Nagpada Neighbourhood House team play basketball led by the one and only Abbas Moontasir. Today Abbas bhai passed away. For my Gen in Mumbai, he was our very own Michael Jordan!! RIP sir pic.twitter.com/ma19ZWWQwN — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) November 16, 2022

One of the delights of growing up in Mumbai in 60s & 70s was to watch Abbas Moontasir dazzle. He was a basketball legend who hailed from Nagpada—a fantastic nursery of sports talent, especially in basketball. He did India proud and was a symbol of an India that’s fast fading away — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 17, 2022

Sad to hear about Abbas Moontasir’s death. Very popular basketball player and a character the sporting fraternity of Mumbai will miss.

Pic courtesy: Sportsweek magazine pic.twitter.com/hiNTfYaWIH — Clayton J Murzello (@ClaytonMurzello) November 16, 2022

Sad to hear about the passing of basketball legend Abbas Moontasir. A hero to many across disciplines. pic.twitter.com/7y50RQynDU — G Rajaraman (@g_rajaraman) November 16, 2022

Farewell dear Legend… Thank you for everything. Indian Basketball celebrates your life and your contributions. #AbbasMoontasir pic.twitter.com/WuSDR77y6K — Aparna Rajkumar (@rajkumaraparna1) November 16, 2022