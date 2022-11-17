Field Watch Watch: Australia’s Ashton Agar produces a jaw-dropping save at the boundary against England Australia were facing England in the first ODI at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday when Ashton Agar produced a moment of magic at the boundary. Scroll Staff An hour ago Twitter @cricketcomau That's crazy! Take a bow, Ashton Agar #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/FJTRiiI9ou— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 17, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. cricket Ashton Agar australia vs england