ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Watch: Virat Kohli's consecutive sixes off Haris Rauf at MCG named play of the tournament by ICC During his 82* against Pakistan at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli's two sixes against Haris Rauf proved to be a gamechanger for India. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on October 23, 2022. | AFP Virat Kohli Haris Rauf MCG India Pakistan ICC ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Cricket