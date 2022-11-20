Field Watch Watch: Australia legend Rachael Haynes chats with Lisa Sthalekar as she bids farewell to cricket Haynes, an integral part of a supremely successful Aussie side, played her last competitive match for WBBL side Sydney Thunder. Scroll Staff An hour ago Farewell for Australia legend Rachael Haynes | Cricket Australia 🗣️ "I know I'm ready to leave, but it's still that moment of walking away from something that you've done all your life essentially."Rachael Haynes chats with @sthalekar93 about an emotional day... pic.twitter.com/GpZFo9cayS— 7Cricket (@7Cricket) November 20, 2022 A guard of honour for the retiring champion, Rachael Haynes 👏 pic.twitter.com/ZcthJ42kjC— 7Cricket (@7Cricket) November 20, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Rachael Haynes Lisa Sthalekar Cricket WBBL