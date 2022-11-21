Tamil Nadu batter N Jagadeesan etched his name in history books on Monday by becoming the first-ever player to score five consecutive centuries in men’s List A cricket. He also went past Alistair Brown and Rohit Sharma to set a new record for the highest individual score in men’s List A cricket.
The 26-year-old achieved the feat during a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Arunachal Pradesh. Opening the batting, he slammed 277 runs off 141 balls with 25 fours and 15 sixes at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. He built a massive 416-run first-wicket partnership with B Sai Sudharsan, who scored 154 off 102.
Jagadeesan had registered scores of 114*, 107, 168 and 128 in his previous four games in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
The right-hander had first matched the record for most tons (four) in a single season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, held by Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Prithvi Shaw. But he went a step further on Monday and ended up setting a new record for men’s List A cricket too.
Most consecutive tons in men's List A cricket
|Player
|100s
|Season
|Narayan Jagadeesan
|5
|2022-23
|Kumar Sangakkara
|4
|2014-15
|Alviro Petersen
|4
|2015-16
|Devdutt Padikkal
|4
|2020-21
Jagadeesan has played a total of seven matches for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, but was released by the four-time IPL champions recently.
At the time of publishing, the Tamil Nadu innings was still ongoing. More to follow.