Tamil Nadu batter N Jagadeesan etched his name in history books on Monday by becoming the first-ever player to score five consecutive centuries in men’s List A cricket. He also went past Alistair Brown and Rohit Sharma to set a new record for the highest individual score in men’s List A cricket.

The 26-year-old achieved the feat during a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Arunachal Pradesh. Opening the batting, he slammed 277 runs off 141 balls with 25 fours and 15 sixes at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. He built a massive 416-run first-wicket partnership with B Sai Sudharsan, who scored 154 off 102.

Jagadeesan had registered scores of 114*, 107, 168 and 128 in his previous four games in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The right-hander had first matched the record for most tons (four) in a single season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, held by Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Prithvi Shaw. But he went a step further on Monday and ended up setting a new record for men’s List A cricket too.

Most consecutive tons in men's List A cricket

Player 100s Season
Narayan Jagadeesan 5 2022-23
Kumar Sangakkara 4 2014-15
Alviro Petersen 4 2015-16
Devdutt Padikkal 4 2020-21
Courtesy ESPNcricinfo

Jagadeesan has played a total of seven matches for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, but was released by the four-time IPL champions recently.

At the time of publishing, the Tamil Nadu innings was still ongoing. More to follow.