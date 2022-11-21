Tamil Nadu batter N Jagadeesan etched his name in history books on Monday by becoming the first-ever player to score five consecutive centuries in men’s List A cricket. He also went past Alistair Brown and Rohit Sharma to set a new record for the highest individual score in men’s List A cricket.

The 26-year-old achieved the feat during a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Arunachal Pradesh. Opening the batting, he slammed 277 runs off 141 balls with 25 fours and 15 sixes at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. He built a massive 416-run first-wicket partnership with B Sai Sudharsan, who scored 154 off 102.

Jagadeesan had registered scores of 114*, 107, 168 and 128 in his previous four games in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The right-hander had first matched the record for most tons (four) in a single season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, held by Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Prithvi Shaw. But he went a step further on Monday and ended up setting a new record for men’s List A cricket too.

Highest List-A score:



277 - N Jagadeesan (TN) v Arunachal, today

268 - Alistair Brown (Surrey) v Glamorgan, 2002

264 - Rohit Sharma (India) v Sri Lanka, 2014

257 - D'Arcy Short (West Aus) v Queensland, 2018

248 - Shikhar Dhawan (India A) v South Africa A, 2013#VijayHazareTrophy — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) November 21, 2022

N Jagadeesan. Two men’s List A world records.



Most consecutive hundreds (5)

Highest individual score (277) — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) November 21, 2022

Most consecutive tons in men's List A cricket Player 100s Season Narayan Jagadeesan 5 2022-23 Kumar Sangakkara 4 2014-15 Alviro Petersen 4 2015-16 Devdutt Padikkal 4 2020-21 Courtesy ESPNcricinfo

💯💯💯💯💯



N JAGADEESAN SETS A NEW RECORD IN LIST A CRICKET 👏#VijayHazareTrophy pic.twitter.com/UmakuEBBHh — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) November 21, 2022

5 consecutive hundreds by our #csg boy in the #VijayHazareTrophy2022 . Some insane batting. So happy to see you do this well @Jagadeesan_200 . May this be the beginning of many good things to come.@supergillies — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) November 21, 2022

Tamil Nadu's N. Jagadeesan becomes first man to score five List A centuries on the trot. He reaches 200 with a massive six. Just toying with the Arunachal bowlers now. All sorts of records broken @sportstarweb #VijayHazareTrophy pic.twitter.com/GTfmkxbPPL — Ashwin Achal (@AshwinAchal) November 21, 2022

Jagadeesan has played a total of seven matches for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, but was released by the four-time IPL champions recently.

At the time of publishing, the Tamil Nadu innings was still ongoing. More to follow.