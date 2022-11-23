Despite a slow start to the season, and without their injured talisman Pawan Sehrawat, Tamil Thalaivas bounced back and have jumped into the Pro Kabaddi League playoff zone after a comprehensive 34-20 win over U Mumba, at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

In the second match, the Patna Pirates also moved up the ladder to sixth after a close-fought 36-35 win over the Telugu Titans.

Sagar in the Thalaivas defence was in excellent form as he locked in eight tackle points to become the highest scorer of the match, and effectively quell the U Mumba attack. Narender too chipped in for the Chennai team with seven raid points.

U Mumba raider Guman Singh and their left corner defender Mohit were the highest scorers for their side with four points each.

In the second match, despite Siddharth Desai’s 15 points and Vishal Bharadwaj’s eight tackle points, the Titans succumed to a 15th loss this season in 17 matches.

The understated yet consistent Sachin did well for the Pirates with 14 points while Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh’s four tackle points took him to the top of the leaderboard in terms of tackle points won this season.