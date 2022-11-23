Kuldeep Sen and all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed will replace for Yash Dayal and Ravindra Jadeja in India’s squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Bangladesh in December, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said on Wednesday.

“Dayal has a lower back issue and is ruled out of the series while Jadeja is yet to recover from his knee injury and will continue to be under the supervision of the BCCI medical team,” the board’s statement read.

“Kuldeep and Shahbaz were initially named in the squad for the 3-match ODI series in New Zealand starting 25th November in Auckland. However, they will now be a part of the squad travelling to Bangladesh. No replacements have been named for the ODI squad currently in New Zealand.”

The updated squads are as below: India’s squad for New Zealand ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik India’s squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen

BCCI statement said that the selectors have also picked India A squad for two four-day matches against Bangladesh A. (It is unclear at the moment who the selectors are, with earlier reports suggestion the existing committee had been sacked).

India A squad for first four-day game: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Rohan Kunnummal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Upendra Yadav (wk), Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Atit Sheth India A squad for second four-day game: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Rohan Kunnummal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Upendra Yadav (wk), Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Atit Sheth, Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav, KS Bharat (wk)