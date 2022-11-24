Puneri Paltan further secured their place at the top of the Pro Kabaddi League table after a 39-32 win over Jaipur Pink Panthers at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Later on the night, Bengal Warriors got back into the top 6 after a 41-38 win over the Bengaluru Bulls.

Arjun Deshwal was once again impressive for the Pink Panthers, scoring 19 raid points. But the Paltan, as they have through most of the season, put in a team effort to get the win - no player registered a Super 10 or a Hi-5.

Instead, the Paltan relied on Aslam Inamdar’s nine points, Mohit Goyat’s seven and Akash Shinde’s six in attack, while Sombir chipped in with four tackle points.

The win gave Pune their fourth triumph on the trot, taking them to 64 points after 17 matches.

In the second match, the Warriors relied on Maninder Singh’s 12 raid points and Girish Ernak’s six tackle points to come up with a three-point win over second-placed Bulls.