FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Watch: Behind the scenes of Saudi Arabia's unforgettable Fifa World Cup win over Argentina Behind the scenes video reveals how Saudi Arabia went about scripting their memorable win over Argentina at the World Cup. Scroll Staff An hour ago Saudi Arabia National Football Team | https://twitter.com/SaudiNT_EN/status/1595896450172461058 22.11.22Unforgettable pic.twitter.com/egjZBgi0rR— Saudi National Team (@SaudiNT_EN) November 24, 2022