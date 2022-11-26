Hockey, India vs Australia match No 1 live: Akashdeep Singh levels the score for India
Follow updates as Indian men take on Australia in the first hockey Test match ahead of the World Cup.
Live updates
Q1, AUS 1-1 IND: Brilliant play from India! Mandeep intercepts the ball and India get on the attack. Some quick sharp passes are played and then Hardik lobs the ball to Manpreet in the circle. The Indian no 7 fizzes the ball in towards Mandeep whose shot is saved by the keeper.
Q1, AUS 1-1 IND: Akashdeep strikes! He started the move and ends it! He intercepts a high ball and leads the counter. The ball is played to Dilpreet on the right and he squares it to Akashdeep to bury into the goal.
Q1, AUS 1-0 IND: Australia score! Akashdeep is robbed off the possession in the attacking half and the Aussies spring on the counter. The ball is played to Sharp Lachlan who rockets the ball into the top corner!
Q1, AUS 0-0 IND: Jugraj does well in a one-on-one position deep in India’s half. Harmanpreet then plays a delightful ball but the possession is lost.
Q1, AUS 0-0 IND: Hardik nutmegs Zalewski and drives towards the circle. He wins a foul. The ball is played ahead for the advancing Jarmanpreet Singh but it flies just ahead of the advancing defender.
The ‘Jana Gana Mana’ and ‘Advance Australia Fair’ ring out in Adelaide. Now on to hockey!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Indian hockey. The senior men’s team begin their final leg of their World Cup preparations with a five-match Test series against Australia.
The last time these two sides met, the Kookaburras beat India 7-0 to win gold at the Commonwealth Games. India have a poor record against the Aussies in recent times with their last outright win coming in 2016.
Australia are playing for the first time since their Commonwealth Games triumph and will use these five matches to finalise their World Cup team as well as their strategies.
India squad:
Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran
Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Amit Rohidas (V/C), Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Mor, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Varun Kumar
Midfielders: Sumit, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen, Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh
Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh
