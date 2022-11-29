After the first goal in the match between Portugal and Uruguay was officially credited to Bruno Fernandes despite initially Cristiano Ronaldo claiming it, ball-makers Adidas confirmed that the latter didn’t get a touch on the ball based on their technology.

“In the match between Portugal and Uruguay, using the Connected Ball Technology housed in Adidas’s Al Rihla Official Match Ball, we are able to definitively show no contact on the ball from Cristiano Ronaldo for the opening goal in the game,” Adidas said in a statement as per The Athletic.

“No external force on the ball could be measured as shown by the lack of ‘heartbeat’ in our measurements and in the attached graphic.

“The 500Hz IMU sensor inside the ball allows us to be highly accurate in our analysis.”

Bruno Fernandes himself said he thought Cristiano Ronaldo had scored Portugal’s opener in their 2-0 win over Uruguay on Monday even though he was later credited with the goal.

The Manchester United midfielder’s cross towards Ronaldo flew straight in but the veteran striker was a whisker away from making contact with the ball.

Fernandes added the second from the penalty spot late on after Uruguay were penalised for handball and he was chosen as man of the match.

The win guaranteed Portugal’s progress to the last 16 in Qatar.

“I celebrated as if it had been Cristiano’s goal, it seemed to me that he had touched the ball, my aim was to cross the ball for him,” Fernandes said.

“What’s important is that we were able to go to the next round and (secure) a very important win against a very tough opponent.”

Portugal coach Fernando Santos chose to praise the whole team instead of focusing on Fernandes.

“I think it’s the result of the team’s work,” said Santos. “If the team does not play well then the player himself will not have a good performance.

“I think in the first two games, the team has played well. Diogo Costa (the Portugal goalkeeper) saved two important shots, so I don’t think we should be focusing on individual players.”

"Technology inside the ball definitively shows there was no touch"



Adidas' explanation as to why Cristiano Ronaldo was not awarded Portugal's first goal against Uruguay 👇 pic.twitter.com/go2JpAn0Uv — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) November 29, 2022

It was definitely not Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal, say adidas, who have used the 500Hz IMU sensor inside the match ball to show there was no contact. Images attached @MailSport pic.twitter.com/mjRZwcv8n8 — Kieran Gill (@kierangill_DM) November 29, 2022

The incident elicited some funny responses on Twitter, with a few cricket references between Decision Review System and Video Assistant Referee – the sports’ referral systems in place.

What’s snicko saying on that ‘Ronaldo’ goal? 🤔 flat line I reckon 🤣 — Chris Woakes (@chriswoakes) November 28, 2022

There is clearly no daylight between head and ball, you are on screen can you stick with your original decision 🤣 https://t.co/VzvKJc4pF9 pic.twitter.com/AzatzGbrdC — Saqib Mahmood (@SaqMahmood25) November 28, 2022

Football fans:

"The ball touched Ronaldo's head!"

"No, it didn't even touch his hair!"



Cricket fans who know about snicko and hot spot: pic.twitter.com/MOlOo9FLSF — The GrandStand Podcast🎙️🇱🇰 (@GrandStandPod) November 29, 2022

Could do with cricket’s hotspot technology to see if Ronaldo glanced it on. Thought he had from first replays but others inconclusive. Genuinely great ball by Fernandes, regardless. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) November 28, 2022

“Can we rock and roll that please…ok so there is a gap between the ball and head of Cristian Ronaldo….you can stay with your on-field decision, it’s a goal for Bruno Fernandes, Ronaldo loses his review” 😂 #cricket #cricketTwitter https://t.co/rEmEElblET — Michael McCann (@ThisIsMcCann) November 29, 2022

“Flat line on Ultra Edge, no contact with head. I'm going to recommend you overturn your decision and award the goal to Bruno Fernandes...” pic.twitter.com/khVC13rQGS — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) November 28, 2022

So the " Ronaldo : I am going to tell Piers Morgan " meme is real 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/khIeE2zJKY — Semper Fi (@SemperFiMessi) November 29, 2022

Portugal head coach Fernando Santos couldn't care less who scored out of Bruno Fernandes or Cristiano Ronaldo 🤣#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/dJuxGA1aby — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 29, 2022

I think @B_Fernandes8 is the Twitter handle you were looking for. — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) November 28, 2022

with AFP inputs