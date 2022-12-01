Steve Smith equalled Donald Bradman’s tally of 29 Test centuries on Thursday, as Australia piled on the pain for the West Indies in the first Test at Perth. Australia eventually declared at 598-4 and Smith was unbeaten on 200.
While Bradman registered his 29th Test century in his 51st Test against England at Leeds in July 1948, Smith accomplished the milestone while playing in his 88th Test match.
Only Bradman (79 innings) and Sachin Tendulkar (148) have needed fewer innings than Smith (155) to get to the 29 Test hundreds.
Smith is now joint 14th on the all-time list. Another century will draw him level on 30 with fellow Australian Matthew Hayden and former West Indies batter Shivnarine Chanderpaul, whose son Tagenarine is making his debut in Perth. Tendulkar’s 51 centuries remains the benchmark.
Smith, who was unbeaten on 59 overnight, combined with fellow double-centurion Marnus Labuschagne (204) to put Australia in a strong position on day two with their best partnership in Test cricket.
Here’s a look at the reactions for Smith’s achievement:
(With inputs from AFP)