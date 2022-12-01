Steve Smith equalled Donald Bradman’s tally of 29 Test centuries on Thursday, as Australia piled on the pain for the West Indies in the first Test at Perth. Australia eventually declared at 598-4 and Smith was unbeaten on 200.

While Bradman registered his 29th Test century in his 51st Test against England at Leeds in July 1948, Smith accomplished the milestone while playing in his 88th Test match.

Only Bradman (79 innings) and Sachin Tendulkar (148) have needed fewer innings than Smith (155) to get to the 29 Test hundreds.

Smith is now joint 14th on the all-time list. Another century will draw him level on 30 with fellow Australian Matthew Hayden and former West Indies batter Shivnarine Chanderpaul, whose son Tagenarine is making his debut in Perth. Tendulkar’s 51 centuries remains the benchmark.

Smith, who was unbeaten on 59 overnight, combined with fellow double-centurion Marnus Labuschagne (204) to put Australia in a strong position on day two with their best partnership in Test cricket.

Here’s a look at the reactions for Smith’s achievement:

A sign perhaps that Australia’s Test summer is healing? Steve Smith with his bat raised #AusvWI pic.twitter.com/EMfJFqnww3 — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) December 1, 2022

Steve Smith 🤝 Sir Donald Bradman pic.twitter.com/ePkyvZDJyZ — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 1, 2022

What about this Steve Smith bloke. Averages 60 across more than 80 Tests, becomes the fastest to 8k runs, then decides none of that is good enough. At 33, he remodels his technique, then makes 145* in Galle and now 100* in Perth in his first few attempts. Extraordinary #AUSvWI — Adam Burnett (@AdamBurnett09) December 1, 2022

Active cricketers to score most double centuries in Test cricket :-



7 - Virat Kohli 🇮🇳

5 - Joe Root 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

4* - Steve Smith 🇦🇺 (4th time today)

4 - Kane Williamson 🇳🇿

3 - Cheteshwar Pujara 🇮🇳

3 - Azhar Ali 🇵🇰

3 - Mushfiqur Rahim 🇧🇩#AUSvsWI — Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay (@rhitankar8616) December 1, 2022

Watching Marnus labuschagne and Steve Smith bat has been like watching the finest machinery at work. They both average over 200 against the West Indies. #CLASS. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) December 1, 2022

Only three players have more Test centuries for Australia than Steve Smith 🤯💯🔥



Can he catch Punter❓



STORY 👉 https://t.co/vA2I6kpkOT pic.twitter.com/xwdkcW6fzy — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) December 1, 2022

Two Double Centuries in a Test innings for Australia:



Ponsford & Bradman v ENG The Oval 1934

Barnes & Bradman v ENG Sydney 1946/47

Lawry & Simpson v WI Bridgetown 1965

Ponting & Clarke v IND Adelaide 2011/12

Labuschagne & Smith v WI Perth 2022/23#AUSvWI 🇦🇺 — Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) December 1, 2022

Steve Smith makes 150 for the ninth time in his Test career. He's turned three of those in double-centuries@abcsport #AUSvWI — Tom Wildie (@tomwildie) December 1, 2022

Most double centuries for Australia in Test cricket :-



12 - Don Bradman

6 - Ricky Ponting

4* - Steve Smith (4th one came today)

4 - Greg Chappell

4 - Michael Clarke

3 - Bob Simpson

3 - Justin Langer#AUSvWI — Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay (@rhitankar8616) December 1, 2022

Double century by Steven Smith - the incredible Smith is putting on an incredible display, what a player! pic.twitter.com/iKNUjtmAAu — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 1, 2022

4th double hundred for Steve Smith, the greatest Test batsman in the Modern Era.



The genius is well & truly back in business. pic.twitter.com/Nzpd3lxrU7 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 1, 2022

(With inputs from AFP)