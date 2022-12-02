Field Watch Watch: Pat Cummins dismisses Kraigg Brathwaite with a superb delivery for his 200th Test wicket The Australia captain cleaned up his West Indies counterpart with a peach of a delivery during the first Test at Perth. Scroll Staff 38 minutes ago File image of Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins | AFP / Patrick Hamilton Top of off stump! 200 Test wickets for Pat Cummins! #PlayOfTheDay @nrmainsurance | #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/KAFmg2qdbg— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 2, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. cricket australia vs west indies Pat Cummins Kraigg Brathwaite