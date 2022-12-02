The group stage that keeps on giving.
In another sensational finale, South Korea scored a dramatic late goal to beat Portugal 2-1 on Friday and qualify for the World Cup last 16 at Uruguay’s expense.
Hwang Hee-chan’s goal in stoppage time was enough to put the Koreans through to the knockout phase on goals scored, even though Uruguay beat Ghana 2-0 in the other match in Group H.
Fifa World Cup: South Korea snatch last-16 spot from Uruguay with last-gasp winner against Portugal
|Group H
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|POR
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|6
|2
|KOR
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|URU
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|4
|GHA
|3
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|3
Here are some reactions to another dramatic evening in Qatar: