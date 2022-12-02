The group stage that keeps on giving.

In another sensational finale, South Korea scored a dramatic late goal to beat Portugal 2-1 on Friday and qualify for the World Cup last 16 at Uruguay’s expense.

Hwang Hee-chan’s goal in stoppage time was enough to put the Koreans through to the knockout phase on goals scored, even though Uruguay beat Ghana 2-0 in the other match in Group H.

Group H P W D L GD Pts
1 POR 3 2 0 1 2 6
2 KOR 3 1 1 1 0 4
3 URU 3 1 1 1 0 4
4 GHA 3 1 0 2 -2 3

Here are some reactions to another dramatic evening in Qatar: