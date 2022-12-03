Fast bowler Mohammed Shami sustained a shoulder injury during a training session in the lead up to the ODI series against Bangladesh, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said on Saturday.

Shami is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team at the NCA, Bengaluru and will not be able to take part in the three-match series.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Umran Malik as Shami’s replacement, the board said in the statement.

Earlier Kuldeep Sen and all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed replaced Yash Dayal and Ravindra Jadeja in India’s squad, with the latter still said to be recovering from injury.

India will be fielding a strong squad, after the ODI series defeat in New Zealand saw the main players rested post T20 World Cup.

India’s squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik