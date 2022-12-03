International Cricket Watch: Ricky Ponting on Justin Langer’s help after a health scare – ‘My little mate looked after me’ The 47-year-old complained of chest pains and dizziness while commentating during the first Test between Australia and West Indies. Scroll Staff 32 minutes ago Ponting won three ICC Men's World Cups, two as captain of Australia | William West / AFP I had my little mate JL looking after me and I'm back here shiny and new this morning. Ready for a good day of Test cricket after missing the best part of yesterday. https://t.co/w98EUZCS8E— Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) December 3, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ricky Ponting Justin Langer Australia vs West Indies Cricket Australia