indian cricket Watch: Harmanpreet Kaur —"Women's IPL will bridge gap between domestic and international cricket" Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues share their thoughts on the women's IPL's impact on cricket in India. Scroll Staff An hour ago Harmanpreet Kaur | Sportzpics / BCCI "The women's IPL is going to change a lot of things for women's cricket in India." - @JemiRodriguesGive us a 🙌 if you are looking forward to it & keep watching #FollowTheBlues pic.twitter.com/0S7HV3B4hy— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 3, 2022 Harmanpreet Kaur Women's IPL Smriti Mandhana Jemimah Rodrigues Cricket Women's Cricket