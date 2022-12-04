Ahead of the first One Day International between India and Bangladesh at Mirpur on Sunday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced that wicket-keeping batter Rishabh Pant had been released from the squad citing consultation with the medical team.

In his absence, the other wicket-keeping batter in the squad, KL Rahul will keep wickets, confirmed Indian skipper Rohit Sharma after the toss.

The statement from the Board said, “In consultation with the BCCI Medical Team, Rishabh Pant has been released from the ODI squad. He will join the team ahead of the Test series. No replacement has been sought.”

Pant is expected to rejoin the squad ahead of the first of two Test starting on December 14.

The statement also added, “Axar Patel was not available for selection for the first ODI.”

🚨 UPDATE



In consultation with the BCCI Medical Team, Rishabh Pant has been released from the ODI squad. He will join the team ahead of the Test series. No replacement has been sought



Axar Patel was not available for selection for the first ODI.#TeamIndia | #BANvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) December 4, 2022

In the first of the three one-day internationals in Dhaka on Sunday, Bangladesh captain Liton Das won the toss and elected to bowl against India.

Das, an opening batsman, makes his debut as ODI captain for Bangladesh with regular skipper Tamim Iqbal out injured with a groin injury.

The hosts, who will be missing Tamim and pace bowler Taskin Ahmed, have picked three seamers and two spinners.

From the originally named squad for this ODI series, India were already missing the presence of Yash Dayal, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami.

But skipper Rohit Sharma, superstar Virat Kohli and KL Rahul return to the team after taking a break during the tour of New Zealand last month.

The tourists have handed fast bowler Kuldeep Sen his international debut and have four all-rounders in their team. Rahul has been picked as wicketkeeper-batsman.

India have an overall 30-5 lead over the hosts in 50-over matches but lost their last series tour of Bangladesh 2-1 in 2015.

Teams Bangladesh: Liton Das (capt), Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Sen Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Tanvir Ahmed (BAN) TV Umpire: Sharfuddoula (BAN) Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

With inputs from AFP