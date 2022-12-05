The Test match that started with England plundering more than 500 runs on the opening day ended with fielders crowding the Pakistan batters as Ben Stokes and Co pushed for an incredible win, built on a brave declaration.
And finally, fittingly, England bowled out Pakistan for 268 runs in Rawalpindi on Monday to win the first Test by 74 runs.
Pakistan began the fifth and final day on 80-2 after being set a target of 343 for victory, but Ollie Robinson and James Anderson took four wickets apiece to dash the home team’s hopes.
The Pakistan batters were battling against the force of England’s pressure but had the nature’s help towards the end as the light was fading in Rawalpindi. However, England’s super aggressive declaration and Ben Stokes’ fine captaincy helped the visitors complete one of the all-time great Test wins on a pitch that wasn’t made for it.
Spinner Jack Leach dismissed last-man-out Naseem Shah in fading light as the tail-enders nearly held out for an improbable draw. Anderson (4-36) and Robinson (4-50) were the chief wicket-takers for England, while Ben Stokes and Leach took one each. The win gives England a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, with the second Test starting in Multan on Friday.
Scores: England 657 and 264-7 dec; Pakistan 579 and 268.
Here are some reactions to England’s win:
