The Test match that started with England plundering more than 500 runs on the opening day ended with fielders crowding the Pakistan batters as Ben Stokes and Co pushed for an incredible win, built on a brave declaration.

And finally, fittingly, England bowled out Pakistan for 268 runs in Rawalpindi on Monday to win the first Test by 74 runs.

Pakistan began the fifth and final day on 80-2 after being set a target of 343 for victory, but Ollie Robinson and James Anderson took four wickets apiece to dash the home team’s hopes.

The Pakistan batters were battling against the force of England’s pressure but had the nature’s help towards the end as the light was fading in Rawalpindi. However, England’s super aggressive declaration and Ben Stokes’ fine captaincy helped the visitors complete one of the all-time great Test wins on a pitch that wasn’t made for it.

Spinner Jack Leach dismissed last-man-out Naseem Shah in fading light as the tail-enders nearly held out for an improbable draw. Anderson (4-36) and Robinson (4-50) were the chief wicket-takers for England, while Ben Stokes and Leach took one each. The win gives England a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, with the second Test starting in Multan on Friday.

Scores: England 657 and 264-7 dec; Pakistan 579 and 268.

Here are some reactions to England’s win:

This time last year, England were three days out from the start of a record-breaking disaster of an Ashes tour. #PAKvENG 🤯 — Isabelle Westbury (@izzywestbury) December 5, 2022

Eng and Pak



👏👏👏 — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) December 5, 2022

How good is test cricket? 🙌 — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) December 5, 2022

Reverse swing again proving it’s the most lethal weapon in Test Cricket. Hardest to play as a batter. Moves later than conventional, no action cues on which way the ball will move & very exciting to watch! Good players can spot the shiny side in bowlers hand- very hard & rare — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) December 5, 2022

Oh my stars! Sticking with the old ball. Leg slip. Brilliant from Robinson and Stokes. This is freaking wild. Anyone who stills thinks England's approach is just about aggressive batting is missing everything else that goes into their approach. Superb stuff. #PAKvENG — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) December 5, 2022

Wrong to use words like 'deserving' for results etc in sport, but if ever a side set out to not win a game, it was Pakistan here. Abysmally conservative with pitch, with their selection, with everything they've done. Worst home Test they've played in a long time. https://t.co/6Kb9i7KC0J — Osman Samiuddin (@OsmanSamiuddin) December 5, 2022

Regardless of whether you buy into their philosophy or not, you just feel like England winning today in Rawalpindi could well have a significant impact on the future of how Test cricket is played & more importantly on how Test wins are conceived on benign pitches #PakvEng — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) December 5, 2022

McCullum/Stokes changing the way test cricket is to be played. Courageous, fearless positive mindset gets them a win in Rawalpindi on the most docile surface. I don’t think any other team in world cricket would have rolled the dice like that.Bring on the Ashes next year.👏👏 — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) December 5, 2022

The great @jimmy9 is utterly remarkable. What a man. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) December 5, 2022

Long live Test cricket ♥️ — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) December 5, 2022

England have become a Test team you can't take your eyes off, wherever they play. Incredible. — Andrew Fidel Fernando (@afidelf) December 5, 2022

Every England fielder in a close catching position as the tourists hunt for one final wicket in Rawalpindi to seal a memorable win in this the opening match of the series... #PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/J5Ofx0IU2O — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) December 5, 2022

That Ollie Robinson is bowling to his field, and that field is a leg slip, a short leg (now two) and a catching midwicket, tells you all you need to know of his calibre. Remarkable #PakvEng — Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) December 5, 2022

Ali went to poop in order to waste time. Based. 🫡 — Manya (@CSKian716) December 5, 2022

What a test match!!!! 🙏🏼👏🏼 — Sam Billings (@sambillings) December 5, 2022

Jack Leach traps Naseem in front, given out.



Review.



3 reds.



Qudratball 0 - 1 Bazball.#PAKvENG — Change of Pace (@ChangeofPace414) December 5, 2022

Top win that!

From rather dull and uninteresting to so very exciting because of the way this team has decided to play.

Kudos. Big respect.#PAKvsENG #TestMatchCricket #Bazball — Mpumelelo Mbangwa (@mmbangwa) December 5, 2022

What a Test match in Pindi. England deserves huge credit for taking the game this far on a road of a pitch…now, if they can pull off a win, it’ll be one of the finest in Test cricket. #PakvEng — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 5, 2022

I remember thinking Michael Clarke’s tactics were progressive when he was captaib. England’s 100x that. They’re compulsory viewing. An all-time great Test win #ENGvPAK — Tristan Lavalette (@trislavalette) December 5, 2022

Test match cricket ❤️ — Shikha Pandey (@shikhashauny) December 5, 2022

#PAKvENG



Edge of the seat stuff at Rawalpindi 😮‍💨 — Samreen (@SamreenRazz) December 5, 2022

What a time to land & tune into the #PAKvsEng Test. At the start of this Test everyone was saying #BazBall re the scoring rate, but he & Stokes are making a huge impact in the game with sporting declarations & holding back the new ball 👏🏽👏🏽 — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) December 5, 2022

Sun setting quickly.



Everyone around the bat.



Come on lads. One more.



🇵🇰 #PAKvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/RqWgQUmWCr — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 5, 2022

Remarkable captaincy. Ben Stokes for mayor of Rawalpindi #PAKvENG — Bazid Khan (@bazidkhan81) December 5, 2022

Say what you will about the declaration but its created a fascinating final day of cricket where all results are possible. Live by the Bazball, die by the Bazball. — Lily Franklin (@lilyffranklin13) December 5, 2022

Wow…wow…wow. Well played, England. A victory of not just the skills but also, the intent to win. Even if it’s at the cost of losing. Whatever mind can conceive…it can achieve.

Test Cricket is ❤️ #PakvEng — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 5, 2022

"It has to be one of England's finest EVER Test match wins" 💫



Michael Atherton says well done to England! 👏 #PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/3YyrixmUBS — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) December 5, 2022

With AFP inputs