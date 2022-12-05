International Cricket Pakistan vs England: Watch – Ben Stokes reflects on forcing an epic result in Rawalpindi Test England bowled out Pakistan for 268 runs in Rawalpindi Monday to win the first Test by 74 runs. Scroll Staff An hour ago England's Ben Stokes (C) celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Pakistan's Haris Rauf (not pictured) during the fifth and final day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi on December 5, 2022. | AFP 🗣️ "Everyone plays for each other" Ben Stokes says he is 'immensely proud' of his England side for getting the win in Rawalpindi 💪 pic.twitter.com/bG6RWJj0Fn— Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) December 5, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Pakistan England Ben Stokes Rawalpindi Cricket England Tour of Pakistan 2022