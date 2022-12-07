Defending champions Dabang Delhi and the Gujarat Giants came up with strong wins over U Mumba and Telugu Titans respectively at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Delhi scored a 41-24 win over U Mumba while Gujarat beat the Titans 44-30.

Dabang Delhi put in an all-round effort as the entire starting 7 chipped in with crucial points. Particularly impactful were defenders Amit Hooda and Sandeep Dhull, who scored seven and five tackle points respectively.

In the second match, Parteek Dahiya’s 17 points helped the Giants pick up a comprehensive win over the Titans.

The Giants are now in seventh place with 56 points, while Dabang Delhi is in sixth with 60 points. Both teams have just one match left to play this season, but are in a three-way tussle for the two remaining playoffs spots with fifth placed Tamil Thalaivas, who have 61 points but have two matches left to play.

With the loss, U Mumba are out of contention for the playoffs, while eighth-placed Haryana Steelers have a slender chance to make the top six provided the Thalaivas, Delhi and Giants lose heavily in their remaining matches.