Scroll Watch: Mirabai Chanu's remarkable save in third snatch attempt at Weightlifting World Championships Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu won the silver medal at the Weightlifting World Championships in Bogota, Colombia despite nursing a wrist injury. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Mirabai Chanu wins silver medal at the Bogota Weightlifting World Championships | Twitter/ @mirabai_chanu Read: Weightlifting World C'ships: Despite injury, Mirabai Chanu wins silver medal in Bogota