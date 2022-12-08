The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Thursday announced the schedule for the upcoming home series for the senior men’s team against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Australia.

Indian men’s 2022-23, international home season will commence with a three-match T20I and three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in January.

The action will then move to a three-match ODI series against New Zealand where Hyderabad, Raipur and Indore will play hosts. The second ODI of that series will see Raipur host its first international fixture.

Team India will also play a three-match T20I series against New Zealand.

Then comes the highly-anticipated Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. It will kickstart in Nagpur from the 9th of February. India will then play the next three Test matches in Delhi, Dharamsala and Ahmedabad.

The home assignments for the men will then conclude with a three-match ODI series that will be held in Mumbai, Vizag and Chennai.

Sri Lanka tour of India, 2022-23 Sr. No. Day Date Match Venue 1 Tuesday 3rd January 1st T20I Mumbai 2 Thursday 5th January 2nd T20I Pune 3 Saturday 7th January 3rd T20I Rajkot 4 Tuesday 10th January 1st ODI Guwahati 5 Thursday 12th January 2nd ODI Kolkata 6 Sunday 15th January 3rd ODI Trivandrum

New Zealand tour of India, 2022-23 Sr. No. Day Date Match Venue 1 Wednesday 18th January 1st ODI Hyderabad 2 Saturday 21st January 2nd ODI Raipur 3 Tuesday 24th January 3rd ODI Indore 4 Friday 27th January 1st T20I Ranchi 5 Sunday 29th January 2nd T20I Lucknow 6 Wednesday 1st February 3rd T20I Ahmedabad