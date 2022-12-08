The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Thursday announced the schedule for the upcoming home series for the senior men’s team against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Australia.
Indian men’s 2022-23, international home season will commence with a three-match T20I and three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in January.
The action will then move to a three-match ODI series against New Zealand where Hyderabad, Raipur and Indore will play hosts. The second ODI of that series will see Raipur host its first international fixture.
Team India will also play a three-match T20I series against New Zealand.
Then comes the highly-anticipated Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. It will kickstart in Nagpur from the 9th of February. India will then play the next three Test matches in Delhi, Dharamsala and Ahmedabad.
The home assignments for the men will then conclude with a three-match ODI series that will be held in Mumbai, Vizag and Chennai.
Sri Lanka tour of India, 2022-23
|Sr. No.
|Day
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|1
|Tuesday
|3rd January
|1st T20I
|Mumbai
|2
|Thursday
|5th January
|2nd T20I
|Pune
|3
|Saturday
|7th January
|3rd T20I
|Rajkot
|4
|Tuesday
|10th January
|1st ODI
|Guwahati
|5
|Thursday
|12th January
|2nd ODI
|Kolkata
|6
|Sunday
|15th January
|3rd ODI
|Trivandrum
New Zealand tour of India, 2022-23
|Sr. No.
|Day
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|1
|Wednesday
|18th January
|1st ODI
|Hyderabad
|2
|Saturday
|21st January
|2nd ODI
|Raipur
|3
|Tuesday
|24th January
|3rd ODI
|Indore
|4
|Friday
|27th January
|1st T20I
|Ranchi
|5
|Sunday
|29th January
|2nd T20I
|Lucknow
|6
|Wednesday
|1st February
|3rd T20I
|Ahmedabad
Australia tour of India, 2022-23 – Test series
|Sr. No.
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|1
|9th – 13th February
|1st Test
|Nagpur
|2
|17th – 21st February
|2nd Test
|Delhi
|3
|1st – 5th March
|3rd Test
|Dharamsala
|4
|9th – 13th March
|4th Test
|Ahmedabad