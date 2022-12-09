Badminton, BWF World Tour Finals live: HS Prannoy vs Viktor Axelsen score updates, stats and more
Follow live updates of HS Prannoy’s last match in Group A.
Live updates
HS Prannoy 4-5 Viktor Axelsen: Prannoy with a wonderful drop shot and Axelsen responds with a trademark smash winner. The Dane has a slender lead.
HS Prannoy 3-3 Viktor Axelsen: It’s been a quick start to the match. Axelsen started with an error but has drawn level now. Prannoy has heavy strapping on his right knee and the commentators reckon he’s a bit tentative lunging forward.
The warmups are done and we’re ready for play!
2.40 pm: The mixed doubles match on Court 1 is over and we’re ready now for the Prannoy-Axelsen clash. Both players are making their way to the court.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of badminton from the BWF World Tour Finals. HS Prannoy is the only Indian in action at the season-ending tournament after PV Sindhu withdrew through injury.
In his opening match on debut at this event on Wednesday, Prannoy went down fighting in three games against Kodai Naraoka, and later on Thursday lost a close match to China’s Lu Guang Zu. Now the Indian takes on world No 1 Axelsen in his last match of the competition. Because of the defeats in his first two matches, Prannoy isn’t in the running to qualify for the semifinals but it could still be a good clash to watch out for. Prannoy is one of the few players to have defeated Axelsen in recent times (last November in Bali).
