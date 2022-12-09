India vs Australia, 1st T20I live: Hosts off to a quick start despite Ellyse Perry’s double strike
Follow live coverage of the first T20 International between India and Australia at the DY Patil stadium in Mumbai.
Follow Scroll.in’s full coverage of Australia’s tour here.
Preview: Harmanpreet & Co face world champions with an eye on T20 WC
Live updates
IND 56/2 (7 overs): Australia introduce spin as Ash Gardner joins the attack. Harmanpreet gets her first boundary by leaning forward and beating the cover fielder with a powerful drive.
IND 48/2 (6 overs): Schutt changes ends and bowls a tidy over, just three runs from it. Australia have pulled things back nicely in the last two overs.
IND 45/2 (4.5 overs): OUT! Perry has her second wicket. Classy bowling from the right-arm pacer as she bowls four dot balls to Jemimah Rodrigues before the right-hander miscues a pull to mid-on. A six-ball duck for Jemimah as skipper Harmanpreet Kaur comes to the crease.
IND 45/1 (4 overs): A hat-trick of fours for Mandhana! She cuts one in the air just past extra cover, before pulling the ball over mid-wicket and finally getting an inside-edge past Healy. The left-hander then ends the over with an excellent square cut for four along the ground. Her timing is second to none. This is turning into a cracking start for India.
IND 28/1 (2.5 overs): OUT! Ellyse Perry gets Australia the breakthrough. Shafali was looking so good, she got an inside edge for four before cutting the next ball for six, but she gets an edge down leg this time and walks back for 21 off 10. The new batter is Jemimah.
IND 18/0 (2 overs): Mandhana gets going as well. She swings hard a couple of times but can’t connect, before finally finding the middle of the bat and sending the ball past point with a square cut for four. The left-hander then ends the over with a pull over mid-wicket for two. Six runs come from right-arm pacer Kim Garth’s first over for Australia.
IND 12/0 (1 over): Big over! First boundary of the night and it comes from Shafali’s bat. Megan swings the ball back in from well out but it’s over-pitched and the right-hander drives it powerfully through cover and mid-off for four. Shafali then ends the over with a superb pull for six. She makes it look so easy when she times the ball like that.
7.00 pm: The national anthems are done and we’re ready for play! Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma are opening the batting for India. Here we go!
A big night for left-arm medium pacer Anjali Sarvani as she makes her India debut.
Playing XIs
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Devika Vaidya, Richa Ghosh (w), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh.
Australia: Alyssa Healy (w/c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.
Former Ireland player Kim Garth is set to maker her Australia debut...
TOSS: Australia have won the toss and opted to field first.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the first T20 International between India and Australia at the DY Patil stadium in Mumbai.
Harmanpreet Kaur and Co are returning to action after their Asia Cup triumph in October. Meanwhile, Australia are playing their first match since beating India in the Commonwealth Games final in August. India are without a head coach at the moment, as Ramesh Powar was transferred from his post and Hrishikesh Kanitkar was brought in as batting coach. Both teams will be eyeing a strong performance in this series as they build up towards the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa next February. Australia will be led by Alyssa Healy as Meg Lanning continues to be on a break from the game.
Australia tour of India: All five T20Is at DY Patil stadium and CCI to have free entry for fans
India’s squad for the T20I series against Australia: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Devika Vaidya, S Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Harleen Deol.
Net bowlers: Monika Patel, Arundhati Reddy, SB Pokharkar, Simran Bahadur.
Australia’s squad for the T20I series against India: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland.
Schedule for the series (IST)
|Day
|Date
|Time
|Match
|Venue
|Friday
|9th December
|7 pm
|1st T20I
|DY Patil Stadium
|Sunday
|11th December
|7 pm
|2nd T20I
|DY Patil Stadium
|Wednesday
|14th December
|7 pm
|3rd T20I
|CCI
|Saturday
|17th December
|7 pm
|4th T20I
|CCI
|Tuesday
|20th December
|7 pm
|5th T20I
|CCI