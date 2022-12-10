FIFA World Cup Watch: Ahead of Netherlands vs Argentina at Qatar 2022, relive Dennis Bergkamp’s epic goal in 1998 The goal that was about three perfect touches of the football. Scroll Staff Dec 10, 2022 · 12:03 am Argentina v Holland - Stade Velodrome, Marseille - 4/7/98 Dennis Bergkamp - Holland scores great goal | Credit:Action Images via Reuters Three perfect touches 👟💥Dennis Bergkamp's knack for making goalscoring look easy was on full display when he fired @OnsOranje into the #WorldCup semi-finals #onthisday in 1998 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/akVInsbTT7— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 4, 2019 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Netherlands Qatar 2022 Argentina Dennis Bergkamp