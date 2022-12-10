Hyderabad FC kept their unbeaten record against East Bengal FC intact after a 2-0 win in the Indian Super League at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday. With the win, Hyderabad FC move to the top of the league table.

Mohammad Yasir scored the opening goal of the match in the 38th minute before substitute Javier Siverio added the second in the 85th minute. Hyderabad FC fielded the same XI that won last week against Chennaiyin FC. East Bengal FC were forced into making one change that saw Sarthak Golui miss the game due to a foot injury, as Ankit Mukherjee came in to replace him.

Thongkhosiem Haokip almost gave East Bengal FC the perfect start. Inside the first minute, Naorem Singh whipped a ball in from the left into Haokip, who had made a brilliant unmarked run into the box. The striker tried his best to bring it down, but the delivery was a tad too heavy, and it came off the tip of Haokip’s boot and went out of play.

An all-Indian combination led to the opening goal of the match. A long throw by Akash Mishra was flicked on by Hitesh Sharma inside the box before falling towards Yasir. The winger took it on his chest before firing it into the top-left corner with a spectacular volley.

Ten minutes into the second half, Hyderabad FC had a chance to double their lead when Mishra was left unmarked in the box during a corner. The full-back’s glancing header flashed across goal and went out for a goal kick. In the 73rd minute, Narzary cut into the box from the left flank and pulled it back for substitute Borja Herrera. The Spaniard’s effort sailed over the bar.

Minutes after he was denied a goal by a splendid double save from Kamaljit Singh, Siverio pounced on Herrera’s low cross from the left. The young Spanish striker went sliding in front of Kamaljit and tapped the ball past him to double the host’s lead and wrap up three points.

The win lifts Hyderabad FC back up into first place, one point clear of Mumbai City FC, who do not have a game this Matchweek. The defending champions will get a break during the next Matchweek before visiting Bengaluru FC on December 23. East Bengal FC remain in eighth place, one point behind Chennaiyin FC. The Torch Bearers will travel back home to host Mumbai City FC next on December 16.