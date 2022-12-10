Ishan Kishan became the fourth Indian batter to score a double century in One Day Internationals, producing a stunning exhibition of stroke-making in the third and final match of the series against Bangladesh on Saturday.

The 24-year-old wicketkeeper-battter joined Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma to reach the 200-milestone in men’s ODIs.

Ishan Kishan’s knock also marked the fastest double century in men’s ODI history, surpassing Chris Gayle’s effort that came off 138 balls. The Indian brought up his double ton off just 126 balls.

The left-hander finally fell for 210 off 131 balls, finishing with the third highest individual score for India in this format. He was dismissed in the 36th over, when he looked set to overhaul a few more milestones on the day.

He also became the first Indian batter to score an ODI double century outside India.

India's highest-scores in men's ODIs Player Runs BF 4s 6s SR Opposition Ground Match date RG Sharma 264 173 33 9 152.60 v Sri Lanka Eden Gardens 13 Nov 2014 V Sehwag 219 149 25 7 146.97 v West Indies Indore 8 Dec 2011 Ishan Kishan 210 131 24 10 160.30 v Bangladesh Chattogram 10 Dec 2022 RG Sharma 209 158 12 16 132.27 v Australia Bengaluru 2 Nov 2013 RG Sharma 208* 153 13 12 135.94 v Sri Lanka Mohali 13 Dec 2017 SR Tendulkar 200* 147 25 3 136.05 v South Africa Gwalior 24 Feb 2010

𝟐𝟎𝟎 𝐑𝐔𝐍𝐒 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐈𝐒𝐇𝐀𝐍 𝐊𝐈𝐒𝐇𝐀𝐍 🔥🔥



𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐨𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐡𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧.



He is the fourth Indian to do so. Take a bow, @ishankishan51 💥💥#BANvIND pic.twitter.com/Mqr2EdJUJv — BCCI (@BCCI) December 10, 2022

Fastest double century in men's ODIs:



126 balls - Ishan Kishan v BAN, today

138 balls - Chris Gayle v ZIM, 2015

140 balls - Virender Sehwag v WI, 2011#BANvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) December 10, 2022

Players to convert their maiden ODI century into a double century :-



Amelia Kerr 🇳🇿 (232*) v IRE, 2018

Ishan Kishan 🇮🇳 (200* so far) v BAN, today#BANvIND — Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay (@rhitankar8616) December 10, 2022

Youngest to score an ODI double hundred (24 years)

Quickest to score an ODI double hundred (126 balls)

Highest ODI score in Bangladesh

Highest ODI score vs Bangladesh

3rd highest ODI score by an Indian



Ishan Kishan......why didn't they play you earlier!!!!#INDvsBAN #BANvsIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) December 10, 2022

Highest individual scores in men's ODIs in opposition's home soil :-



210* - Fakhar Zaman 🇵🇰 v ZIM, 2018

210 - Ishan Kishan 🇮🇳 v BAN, today

194 - Saeed Anwar 🇵🇰 v IND, 1997

193 - Fakhar Zaman 🇵🇰 v SA, 2021#BANvIND — Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay (@rhitankar8616) December 10, 2022

Bangladesh skipper Liton Das won the toss and elected to bowl.

The hosts, who edged out India by five runs on Wednesday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, had made two changes in Chittagong. Taskin Ahmed and Yasir Ali come in for Nasum Ahmed and Najmul Hossain.

India are without regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who suffered a thumb injury in their previous loss and flew back to Mumbai to seek medical advice. Deepak Chahar also missed the match due to a hamstring strain.

KL Rahul stepped in as captain, with left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and opening batter Ishan Kishan making the team as India seek a consolation win in the series.

Teams

Bangladesh: Anamul Haque, Liton Das (capt), Shakib Al Hasan, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (capt, wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

With AFP inputs

Statistics courtesy ESPNCricinfo Statsguru (and for men’s ODIs unless otherwise stated)

