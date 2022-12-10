Ishan Kishan became the fourth Indian batter to score a double century in One Day Internationals, producing a stunning exhibition of stroke-making in the third and final match of the series against Bangladesh on Saturday.
The 24-year-old wicketkeeper-battter joined Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma to reach the 200-milestone in men’s ODIs.
Ishan Kishan’s knock also marked the fastest double century in men’s ODI history, surpassing Chris Gayle’s effort that came off 138 balls. The Indian brought up his double ton off just 126 balls.
The left-hander finally fell for 210 off 131 balls, finishing with the third highest individual score for India in this format. He was dismissed in the 36th over, when he looked set to overhaul a few more milestones on the day.
He also became the first Indian batter to score an ODI double century outside India.
India's highest-scores in men's ODIs
|Player
|Runs
|BF
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match date
|RG Sharma
|264
|173
|33
|9
|152.60
|v Sri Lanka
|Eden Gardens
|13 Nov 2014
|V Sehwag
|219
|149
|25
|7
|146.97
|v West Indies
|Indore
|8 Dec 2011
|Ishan Kishan
|210
|131
|24
|10
|160.30
|v Bangladesh
|Chattogram
|10 Dec 2022
|RG Sharma
|209
|158
|12
|16
|132.27
|v Australia
|Bengaluru
|2 Nov 2013
|RG Sharma
|208*
|153
|13
|12
|135.94
|v Sri Lanka
|Mohali
|13 Dec 2017
|SR Tendulkar
|200*
|147
|25
|3
|136.05
|v South Africa
|Gwalior
|24 Feb 2010
Bangladesh skipper Liton Das won the toss and elected to bowl.
The hosts, who edged out India by five runs on Wednesday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, had made two changes in Chittagong. Taskin Ahmed and Yasir Ali come in for Nasum Ahmed and Najmul Hossain.
India are without regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who suffered a thumb injury in their previous loss and flew back to Mumbai to seek medical advice. Deepak Chahar also missed the match due to a hamstring strain.
KL Rahul stepped in as captain, with left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and opening batter Ishan Kishan making the team as India seek a consolation win in the series.
Teams
Bangladesh: Anamul Haque, Liton Das (capt), Shakib Al Hasan, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed
India: Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (capt, wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik
With AFP inputs
Statistics courtesy ESPNCricinfo Statsguru (and for men’s ODIs unless otherwise stated)
