Ishan Kishan hit the quickest-ever double century in one-day internationals in 126 balls as he demolished the Bangladesh bowling alongside Virat Kohli to lead India to 409-8 in the third match on Saturday.

The left-handed Kishan, who made the team in the absence of injured skipper Rohit Sharma, made full use of the opportunity in Chittagong with his 210 coming off 131 balls including 24 fours and 10 sixes.

He and Kohli, who made 113, put on 290 runs for the second wicket – the seventh highest partnership in ODI history.

India’s 409 was their fourth-highest ODI score and the highest-ever total against Bangladesh by any team as the tourists looked for a consolation win – the hosts won the first two matches to secure the series.

Bangladesh will need a record total of their own if they are to secure a third win – they have never scored more than 333 in an ODI.

Kishan raised his maiden ODI hundred with a four as he let out a scream, and kept up the charge to convert into a double ton off Mustafizur Rahman as he and Kohli danced in the field.

Kishan is only the fourth Indian batsman to score an ODI double ton after Rohit – who has done so three times – Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag.

India lost Shikhar Dhawan for three in the fifth over after being invited to bat first, but Kishan hit back with a string of boundaries and took control of the innings with Kohli.

Kohli was dropped on one by skipper Liton Das, who spilled an easy catch at mid-wicket, and soon got into his groove but remained happy to play second fiddle to the attacking Kishan.

Kishan finally fell to a well-judged catch in the deep by Liton off Taskin Ahmed as he walked back to a standing ovation.

Star batsman and former captain Kohli hit Ebadot Hossain for six to register his first ODI century since August 2019 off 85 balls.

It took his century count in all three formats to 72, surpassing former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting.

Tendulkar remains top with 100 international tons in a stellar career that ended in 2013.

India lost quick wickets including stand-in skipper KL Rahul for eight and Kohli in the space of three balls, but Washington Sundar’s quickfire 37 led the visitors past 400.

Here’s a look at the reactions from the first innings:

Outstanding! Well done Ishu 💯💯😘 So so proud of you baby! Well deserved 👏👏 @ishankishan51 pic.twitter.com/r8cjynGEqD — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) December 10, 2022

Only fitting for Kishan to replace Rohit and respond by smashing a cool 200 🤷‍♂️ — Anshuman Joshi (@fuocosolare) December 10, 2022

Shakib applauding Ishan Kishan ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LABTu9B8ur — Sritama (Ross Taylor’s version) (@cricketpun_duh) December 10, 2022

Most ODI centuries by visiting players in Bangladesh :-



6* - Virat Kohli 🇮🇳 (18 inns)

3 - Gautam Gambhir 🇮🇳 (19 inns)

3 - Kumar Sangakkara 🇱🇰 (21 inns)

2 - 8 others#BANvIND — Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay (@rhitankar8616) December 10, 2022

𝟐𝟎𝟎 𝐑𝐔𝐍𝐒 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐈𝐒𝐇𝐀𝐍 𝐊𝐈𝐒𝐇𝐀𝐍 🔥🔥



𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐨𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐡𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧.



He is the fourth Indian to do so. Take a bow, @ishankishan51 💥💥#BANvIND pic.twitter.com/Mqr2EdJUJv — BCCI (@BCCI) December 10, 2022

🏏



Biggest First ODI Centuries 📊



210 Ishan Kishan

194* Charles Coventry

179 John Campbell

177 Paul Stirling

175* Kapil Dev

175 Calum MacLeod



🌏 pic.twitter.com/bylmDmc458 — The Cricket Wire (@TheCricketWire) December 10, 2022

The first double hundred in ODI by @ishankishan51, making it the fastest in just 126 balls & a smashing 44th century by the unstoppable @imVkohli ⚡#INDvBAN #ODIs #DoubleCentury — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) December 10, 2022

A fabulous knock! 💯

A fabulous knock! 💯



The innings you played today deserves double the appreciation too @ishankishan51!



Wonderful knock by @imVkohli as well. Many congratulations! pic.twitter.com/XX4PByDEj2 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 10, 2022

Magical baby 😘😘 Unstoppable and so special ❤️ Keep going Ishu ⭐️ @ishankishan51 pic.twitter.com/i9Ooo77ACa — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) December 10, 2022

Just sensational Ishan! Very special innings, well done 👏 @ishankishan51 pic.twitter.com/ekoR6AiFaD — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) December 10, 2022

Could not have asked for a better day and situation than today. Always good to see Virat Kohli raising his arm above the shoulders to celebrate a century! 72nd international hundred! — Sa. Gomesh | ச. கோமேஷ் (@SaGomesh) December 10, 2022

A bit late on this but what a knock by Ishan Kishan! Isn’t this kind of approach that India is lacking in white-ball cricket? We all know there are plenty of resources but utilising them properly is the trick! Top hundred by Virat Kohli too! #BANvIND — Mohsin Kamal (@64MohsinKamal) December 10, 2022

Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli today 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Cu4Wb7dKXz — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) December 10, 2022

India could get 500 here!! @ishankishan51 special 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻@imVkohli to follow here I’m sure… — Jonny Bairstow (@jbairstow21) December 10, 2022

Kohli watching Ishan Kishan batting today:pic.twitter.com/NHfgfgeulE — Aditya (@Adityakrsaha) December 10, 2022

A rare day when Virat Kohli's century is overshadowed pic.twitter.com/DHj0PvQ0mi — Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 10, 2022

Virat Kohli gets an ODI century after 3 years and 4 months. This has been a good knock. Ishan Kishan's carnage from one end and Kohli has gone on to stamp his own class from the other end. #BANvIND — Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) December 10, 2022

Ishan Kishan today:

- 1st batter to convert maiden ODI ton to 200

- Fastest ODI double-century - 126 balls

- Highest ODI score by an Indian away from home.

- 3rd batter to score an ODI double away from home.

- 4th Indian in ODIs and 12th Indian overall to score a List A 200 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xT07XXOsAi — Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) December 10, 2022

Classic Kohli ODI inns, you were missed. Good to see normal services resuming in ODIs too. Well played @imVkohli 👏🏽 #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/70OPdG8eNC — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 10, 2022