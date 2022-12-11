Field Watch Watch: James Anderson leaves Mohammad Rizwan bamboozled with a stunning dismissal in second Test The legendary England pacer added another stunning dismissal to his collection during the second Test against Pakistan in Multan. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Updated An hour ago James Anderson celebrates after rattling Mohammad Rizwan's stumps on Sunday | AFP / Aamir Qureshi Play The dismissal is at the start of the video We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. james anderson mohammad rizwan cricket pakistan vs england