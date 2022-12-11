India vs Australia, 2nd T20I live: Harmanpreet Kaur opts to bowl first, hosts remain unchanged
Follow live coverage of the second T20 International between India and Australia at the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai.
Live updates
Shafali Verma is having a chat with the commentators while fielding: “It wasn’t the shoulder, I just couldn’t breathe properly for a minute because of the impact of the dive.”
AUS 39/1 (5 overs): Tahlia seemed to get a reprieve as there was a sound as the ball passed her, but Richa couldn’t take the catch (tough chance). The right-hander then punches a slightly short delivery by Anjali for four.
Correction: The catch to dismiss Alyssa Healy was taken by Devika Vaidya.
AUS 29/1 (3.3 overs): OUT! Deepti Sharma joins the attack and gets India the breakthrough. Alyssa Healy was looking dangerous but she miscues one and is caught by Jemimah Rodrigues for 25 off 15. The new batter is Tahlia McGrath.
AUS 27/0 (3 overs): Another expensive over as Healy continues to find the boundaries. The right-hander drives one past point and follows that up with a superb straight drive. Renuka isn’t getting much swing.
AUS 16/0 (2 overs): A bit of an injury scare for India as Shafali puts in a dive in the deep, misfields and concedes four, and injures her shoulder (it seems). But she isn’t off the field, which is great. Healy, meanwhile, picks up another four in the over with a stylish flick. Expensive start from Anjali.
AUS 7/0 (1 over): Healy is up and running. Renuka drops one slightly short and the right-hander pulls it hard in the gap for four.
7.00 pm: Right, all the formalities are done and we’re ready for play. Renuka has the new ball in hand. Here we go!
Playing XIs
India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Devika Vaidya, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur.
Australia: Alyssa Healy (c, wk), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.
TOSS: India have won the toss and opted to field first. They have an unchanged playing XI.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the second T20 International between India and Australia at the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai.
After a nine-wicket defeat in the first T20I, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co will be determined to draw level in the five-match series. India put up a formidable total in the first match, thanks to key contributions from Richa Ghosh and Deepti Sharma, but were let down by their fielding (as well as bowling plans) as Beth Mooney played a masterful knock. The hosts, who are without a head coach at the moment, will be keen to bounce back tonight and build momentum as they prepare for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa.
India’s squad for the T20I series against Australia: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Devika Vaidya, S Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Harleen Deol.
Net bowlers: Monika Patel, Arundhati Reddy, SB Pokharkar, Simran Bahadur.
Australia’s squad for the T20I series against India: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland.
Schedule for the series (IST)
|Day
|Date
|Time
|Match
|Venue
|Friday
|9th December
|Aus won by 9 wickets
|1st T20I
|DY Patil Stadium
|Sunday
|11th December
|7 pm
|2nd T20I
|DY Patil Stadium
|Wednesday
|14th December
|7 pm
|3rd T20I
|CCI
|Saturday
|17th December
|7 pm
|4th T20I
|CCI
|Tuesday
|20th December
|7 pm
|5th T20I
|CCI