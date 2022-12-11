Captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of at least the opening Test of the two-match series against Bangladesh starting on 14 December in Chattogram. KL Rahul will lead the side with Cheteshwar Pujara named vice captain.

“Sharma met with a specialist in Mumbai for his left thumb injury, which he sustained during the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh. He has been advised appropriate management for this injury and will not be available for the first Test against Bangladesh,” the BCCI said in a statement.

“The BCCI Medical Team will take a call on his availability for the second and final Test at a later stage. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Abhimanyu Easwaran as his replacement for the first Test.”

The BCCI said that fast bowler Mohammed Shami and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja are yet to fully recover from their respective shoulder and knee injuries and are ruled out of the Test series. The selectors have named Navdeep Saini and Saurabh Kumar as replacements for Shami and Jadeja respectively.

The selection committee has also added fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat to India’s squad for the Test series.

UPDATE 🚨: Changes to #TeamIndia’s squad for the Test series against Bangladesh.



Rohit Sharma ruled out of 1st Test. KL Rahul to lead. Abhimanyu Easwaran named as replacement.



Mohd Shami & Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of Test series. Navdeep Saini and Saurabh Kumar replace them. — BCCI (@BCCI) December 11, 2022