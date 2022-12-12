England continued their resurgence under Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes as they clinched the second Test too in Pakistan, winning the match by 26 runs in Multan on Monday.

England are ahead of Pakistan on the standings of ICC World Test Championships cycle after taking a 2-0 lead in the away series.

Australia sit pretty at the top of the table after their dominant home performance against West Indies recently.

India, the finalists in the previous cycle, resume their campaign against Bangladesh from Wednesday.

World Test C'ships table after ENGvPAK 2nd Test

TEAM PCT (%) PTS MATCHESW-L-D SER PEN
AUSTRALIA 75 108 8-1-3 4 0
SOUTH AFRICA 60 72 6-4-0 4 0
SRI LANKA 53.33 64 5-4-1 5 0
INDIA 52.08 75 6-4-2 4 -5
ENGLAND 44.44 112 9-8-4 6 -12
PAKISTAN 42.42 56 4-5-2 5 0
WEST INDIES 40.91 54 4-5-2 5 -2
NEW ZEALAND 25.93 28 2-6-1 4 0
BANGLADESH 13.33 16 1-8-1 5 0
PCT (%): Percentage L: Number of matches lost SER: Number of series played PTS: Number of points awarded D: Number of matches drawn PEN: Number of penalty overs W: Number of matches won