FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup, India vs Japan live: Salima Tete gives IND early lead, 1-0 in Q1
Follow live updates of Indian women at the inaugural edition of the tournament as they take on Japan.
Pool B, Q1 India 1-0 Japan: Savita saves again, with her foot this time. Another PC for Japan.
Pool B, Q1 India 1-0 Japan: Udita is not quite having a good quarter here (also got the last touch for the goal for Chile yesterday). A PC for Japan with 28 seconds left.
Pool B, Q1 India 1-0 Japan: INDIA CHANCE! Great work by Siami down the right byline, Udita finds herself in the circle and her shot is on target. Nakaumra saves well.
Pool B, Q1 India 1-0 Japan: India with a good attacking phase. But no clear cut attacking chance. Salima shows off her pace down the left flank, India then switch flanks.
Pool B, Q1 India 1-0 Japan: That’s a terrific low save by Savita to keep JPN at bay. Japan then challenge from the resulting play for a foot, but it is no PC. Luckily for Japan, they keep their referral because it wasn’t clear.
Pool B, Q1 India 1-0 Japan: That was a bad moment for India. Navneet loses the ball and Udita throws in a bad tackle to concede the PC. First of the night... and it is followed by the second. Siami with a good rush.
Correction to the previous update: Of course it was GOAL INDIA, Salima Tete is very playing in blue today.
Pool B, Q1 India 1-0 Japan: GOAL INDIA! Salima Tete puts her side ahead with a nice change of direction inside the circle followed by a powerful hit past the goalkeeper Eika NAKAMURA who was unsighted for a second and reacted late.
Pool B, Q1 India 0-0 Japan: Oh that’s a good chance for Japan but Deep Grace and Gurjit do well deep in India’s circle to defend and not concede a PC too. Calm.
Pool B, Q1 India vs Japan: Pushback in Valencia.
Pre-match: A beaming Lalremsiami, the live wire from Mizoram, makes her 100th senior appearance today for India.
Pre-match: Japan is a team we know well, we know what their strengths are and try and put them under pressure, says Janneke Schopman. Jude Menezes, you’d recognise as the former India goalkeeper, is the Japan coach.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian hockey. FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup Spain 2022 continues today and Savita Punia-led India take on Japan for their second Pool B match.
The Indian women got off to a solid start on Sunday with a 3-1 win against Chile, in a match where they stared favourites and played like favourites. Tonight, they take on Japan and this will be a decisive game to decide who tops Pool B. Japan had defeated South Africa in a close affair 2-1 last night.
Teams in Pool A – Ireland, Italy, Korea, Spain
Teams in Pool B – Chile, India, Japan, South Africa
Format: Top two teams from each group qualify for the semifinals, winner of the tournament earns a spot in the FIH Pro League (women) for 2023-’24