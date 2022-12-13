The player auction list for Indian Premier League 2023 is out with a total of 405 cricketers up for recruitment in Kochi on 23 December, the organisers announced on Tuesday.

Initially, a total of 369 players were shortlisted by 10 teams from the initial list of 991 players. Then 36 additional players were requested by teams, which are added into the final list which makes a total of 405 players which will be presented at the IPL 2023 Auction, the league said.

IPL 2023: Squad Size/Salary Cap/Available Slots

Franchise Salary cap available (Rs.) Overall available Slots Overseas Slots available
CSK 20.45 7 2
DC 19.45 5 2
GT 19.25 7 3
KKR 7.05 11 3
LSG 23.35 10 4
MI 20.55 9 3
PBKS 32.2 9 3
RCB 8.75 7 2
RR 13.2 9 4
SRH 42.25 13 4
Total 206.5 87 30

Out of 405 players, 273 are Indians and 132 are overseas players of which 4 players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 119, uncapped players are 282 and 4 from associate nations.

If the teams decide to fill up their rosters, a maximum of 87 slots are now available with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players.

As is normally the case, Rs 2 crore is the highest reserve price with 19 overseas players choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket.

Here’s a look at the players who are in the highest base price bracket:

Players with Rs 2 crore base price

Player Country Specialism Previous IPLTeam(s) C/U/A Reserve Price Rs Lakh
Rilee Rossouw South Africa BATSMAN RCB Capped 200
Kane Williamson New Zealand BATSMAN SRH Capped 200
Sam Curran England ALL-ROUNDER KXIP, CSK Capped 200
Cameron Green Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 200
Jason Holder West Indies ALL-ROUNDER CSK, KKR, SRH, LSG Capped 200
Ben Stokes England ALL-ROUNDER RPSG, RR Capped 200
Tom Banton England WICKETKEEPER KKR Capped 200
Nicholas Pooran West Indies WICKETKEEPER PBKS, SRH Capped 200
Phil Salt England WICKETKEEPER Capped 200
Chris Jordan England BOWLER RCB, SRH, PBKS, CSK Capped 200
Adam Milne New Zealand BOWLER MI, RCB, CSK Capped 200
Adil Rashid England BOWLER PBKS Capped 200
Travis Head Australia BATSMAN RCB Capped 200
Rassie Van Der Dussen South Africa BATSMAN RR Capped 200
Jimmy Neesham New Zealand ALL-ROUNDER DD, KXIP, MI, RR Capped 200
Chris Lynn Australia BATSMAN DCH, KKR, MI Capped 200
Jamie Overton England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 200
Craig Overton England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 200
Tymal Mills England BOWLER RCB, MI Capped 200

A total of 11 players are in the auction list with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal are the two Indian players in the list of 20 cricketers with a base price of Rs 1 crore.

Players with Rs 1.5 crore base price

Player Country Previous IPLTeam(s) C/U/A Reserve Price Rs Lakh
Harry Brook England Capped 150
Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh KKR, SRH Capped 150
Jhye Richardson Australia PBKS Capped 150
Adam Zampa Australia RPSG, RCB Capped 150
Will Jacks England Capped 150
Dawid Malan England PBKS Capped 150
Sherfane Rutherford West Indies DC, MI, RR, RCB Capped 150
Riley Meredith Australia PBKS, MI Capped 150
Jason Roy England GL, DC, SRH, GT Capped 150
Sean Abbott Australia RCB, SRH Capped 150
Nathan Coulter-Nile Australia MI,DD, RCB, KKR, RR Capped 150

Players with Rs 1 crore base price

Player Country Previous IPLTeam(s) C/U/A Reserve Price Rs Lakh
Mayank Agarwal India RCB, DD, RPSG, PBKS Capped 100
Joe Root England Capped 100
Heinrich Klaasen South Africa RCB, RR Capped 100
Akeal Hosein West Indies Capped 100
Mujeeb Rahman Afghanistan KXIP, SRH Capped 100
Tabraiz Shamsi South Africa RCB, RR Capped 100
Manish Pandey India MI, RCB,PWI, KKR, SRH, LSG Capped 100
Daryl Mitchell New Zealand RR Capped 100
Mohammad Nabi Afghanistan SRH, KKR Capped 100
Kyle Jamieson New Zealand RCB Capped 100
Shai Hope West Indies Capped 100
Tom Latham New Zealand Capped 100
Michael Bracewell New Zealand Capped 100
Andrew Tye Australia GL, KXIP, RR, LSG Capped 100
Luke Wood England Capped 100
David Wiese Namibia RCB Associate 100
Moises Henriques Australia KKR, DD, RCB, SRH, PBKS Capped 100
Matt Henry New Zealand KXIP Capped 100
Roston Chase West Indies Capped 100
Rahkeem Cornwall West Indies Capped 100

At Rs 75 lakh base price, there are only overseas players.

Players with Rs 75 lakh base price

Player Country Previous IPLTeam(s) C/U/A Reserve Price Rs Lakh
Reece Topley England Capped 75
Wayne Parnell South Africa PWI, DD Capped 75
Daniel Sams Australia DC, RCB, MI Capped 75
Joshua Philippe Australia RCB Capped 75
Ish Sodhi New Zealand RR Capped 75
Tom Curran England KKR, RR, DC Capped 75
Darcy Short Australia RR Capped 75
David Payne England Capped 75
Carlos Brathwaite West Indies DD, SRH, KKR Capped 75

Former captain in the league Ajinkya Rahane, red-hot Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza have listed at Rs 50 lakh base price.

Players with Rs 50 lakh base price

Player Country Previous IPLTeam(s) C/U/A Reserve Price Rs Lakh
Ajinkya Rahane India MI, RPSG, RR, DC, KKR Capped 50
Sikandar Raza Zimbabwe Capped 50
Odean Smith West Indies PBKS Capped 50
Litton Das Bangladesh Capped 50
Kusal Mendis Sri Lanka Capped 50
Ishant Sharma India KKR, DCH, SRH, RPSG, KXIP, DC Capped 50
Jaydev Unadkat India KKR, RCB, DD, RPS, RR, MI Capped 50
Mayank Markande India RR, MI Capped 50
Mandeep Singh India KKR, RCB, PBKS, DC Capped 50
Paul Stirling Ireland Capped 50
Dasun Shanaka Sri Lanka Capped 50
Romario Shepherd West Indies SRH Capped 50
Taskin Ahmed Bangladesh Capped 50
Dushmanta Chameera Sri Lanka LSG Capped 50
Blessing Muzarabani Zimbabwe Capped 50
Sandeep Sharma India SRH, PBKS Capped 50
Johnson Charles West Indies Capped 50
Andre Fletcher West Indies Capped 50
Ben Mcdermott Australia Capped 50
Lorcan Tucker Ireland Capped 50
Piyush Chawla India KXIP, KKR, CSK, MI Capped 50
Amit Mishra India DCH, SRH, DC Capped 50
Shahbaz Nadeem India SRH, DD, RCB, LSG Capped 50
Reeza Hendricks South Africa Capped 50
Christiaan Jonker South Africa Capped 50
Brandon King West Indies Capped 50
Karun Nair India RCB, DD, KXIP, KKR, RR Capped 50
Pathum Nissaanka Sri Lanka Capped 50
Gurkeerat Singh India KXIP, DD, RCB, KKR, GT Capped 50
Harry Tector Ireland Capped 50
Najibullah Zadran Afghanistan Capped 50
Qais Ahmad Afghanistan Capped 50
Charith Asalanka Sri Lanka Capped 50
Dominic Drakes West Indies GT Capped 50
George Garton England RCB Capped 50
Chamika Karunaratne Sri Lanka KKR Capped 50
Sandeep Warrier India KKR Capped 50
Ben Dwarshuis Australia KXIP, DC Capped 50
Richard Gleeson England Capped 50
Naveen Ul Haq Afghanistan Capped 50
Lahiru Kumara Sri Lanka Capped 50
Joshua Little Ireland Capped 50
Dilshan Madushanka Sri Lanka Capped 50
Mohit Sharma India KXIP,CSK,DC Capped 50
Billy Stanlake Australia RCB, SRH Capped 50
Afif Hossain Bangladesh Capped 50
Scott Kuggeleijn New Zealand CSK, RCB Capped 50
Sisanda Magala South Africa Capped 50
Dhananjaya Silva Sri Lanka Capped 50
Dunith Wellalage Sri Lanka Capped 50
Varun Aaron India DD, RCB, KXIP, RR, GT Capped 50
Sheldon Cottrel West Indies KXIP Capped 50
Daryn Dupavillon South Africa Capped 50
Dhawal Kulkarni India MI,GL,RR Capped 50
Barinder Sran India RR, SRH, KXIP, MI Capped 50
Glenton Stuurman South Africa Capped 50
Fabian Allen West Indies SRH, PBKS, MI Capped 50
Karim Janat Afghanistan Capped 50
Keshav Maharaj South Africa Capped 50
Pawan Negi India CSK, RCB, DD, KKR Capped 50
Keemo Paul West Indies DC Capped 50

As is usually the case, the most number of players are listed at Rs 20 lakh base price.

Player Country Previous IPLTeam(s) C/U/A Reserve Price Rs Lakh
Shubham Khajuria India Uncapped 20
Rohan Kunnummal India Uncapped 20
Chethan L.R. India Uncapped 20
Shaik Rasheed India Uncapped 20
Anmolpreet Singh India MI Uncapped 20
Himmat Singh India RCB Uncapped 20
Corbin Bosch South Africa RR Uncapped 20
Priyam Garg India SRH Uncapped 20
Saurabh Kumar India Uncapped 20
Vivrant Sharma India Uncapped 20
Nishant Sindhu India Uncapped 20
Sanvir Singh India Uncapped 20
Shashank Singh India DD, RR, SRH Uncapped 20
Samarth Vyas India Uncapped 20
K.S. Bharat India RCB, DC Uncapped 20
Mohammed Azharuddeen India RCB Uncapped 20
Dinesh Bana India Uncapped 20
Abhimanyu Easwaran India Uncapped 20
N. Jagadeesan India CSK Uncapped 20
Sumit Kumar India Uncapped 20
Upendra Singh Yadav India Uncapped 20
Vaibhav Arora India KKR, PBKS Uncapped 20
Mukesh Kumar India Uncapped 20
Yash Thakur India Uncapped 20
Mujtaba Yousuf India Uncapped 20
Murugan Ashwin India RPS, DD,RCB,PBKS, MI Uncapped 20
Chintal Gandhi India Uncapped 20
Shreyas Gopal India MI,RR,SRH Uncapped 20
S Midhun India RR Uncapped 20
Izharulhuq Naveed Afghanistan Uncapped 20
Himanshu Sharma India Uncapped 20
Sachin Baby India RR, SRH, RCB Uncapped 20
Harpreet Bhatia India KKR, PWI, RCB Uncapped 20
Ashwin Hebbar India DC Uncapped 20
Pukhraj Mann India Uncapped 20
Akshat Raghuwanshi India Uncapped 20
Himanshu Rana India Uncapped 20
Shoun Roger India Uncapped 20
Virat Singh India SRH Uncapped 20
Manoj Bhandage India Uncapped 20
Gerald Coetzee South Africa Uncapped 20
Mayank Dagar India KXIP Uncapped 20
Duan Jansen South Africa Uncapped 20
Evan Jones South Africa Uncapped 20
Prerak Mankad India PBKS Uncapped 20
Abid Mushtaq India Uncapped 20
Suryansh Shedge India Uncapped 20
Jagadeesha Suchith India MI, DC, KXIP, SRH Uncapped 20
Akash Vashisht India Uncapped 20
Ricky Bhui India SRH Uncapped 20
Donovan Ferreira South Africa Uncapped 20
Baba Indrajith India KKR Uncapped 20
Sheldon Jackson India KKR Uncapped 20
Aryan Juyal India MI Uncapped 20
Urvil Patel India Uncapped 20
Kirant Shinde India Uncapped 20
Luvnith Sisodia India RCB Uncapped 20
Vishnu Solanki India Uncapped 20
Vishnu Vinod India RCB, DC, SRH Uncapped 20
Vidwath Kaverappa India Uncapped 20
Rajan Kumar India Uncapped 20
Ravi Kumar India Uncapped 20
Sushant Mishra India SRH Uncapped 20
Arzan Nagwaswalla India Uncapped 20
Ishan Porel India PBKS Uncapped 20
Akash Singh India Uncapped 20
Basil Thampi India GL, SRH, MI Uncapped 20
Paul Van Meekeren Netherland Associate 20
Vyshak Vijay Kumar India Uncapped 20
S.Ajith Ram India Uncapped 20
Satyajeet Bachhav India Uncapped 20
Tejas Baroka India GL, RR Uncapped 20
Yuvraj Chudasama India Uncapped 20
Peter Hatzoglou Australia Uncapped 20
Karthik Meiyappan UAE Associate 20
Suyash Sharma India Uncapped 20
Shivam Sharma India Uncapped 20
Priyansh Arya India Uncapped 20
Matthew Breetzke South Africa Uncapped 20
Shivam Chauhan India Uncapped 20
Rahul Gahlaut India Uncapped 20
Sudip Gharami India Uncapped 20
C. Hari Nishaanth India CSK Uncapped 20
Amandeep Khare India Uncapped 20
Bhanu Pania India Uncapped 20
Ekant Sen India Uncapped 20
Akash Singh India Uncapped 20
Himanshu Bisht India Uncapped 20
Yudhvir Charak India MI Uncapped 20
Mickil Jaiswal India Uncapped 20
Shams Mulani India DC Uncapped 20
G.Aniketh Reddy India Uncapped 20
Atit Sheth India Uncapped 20
M. Siddharth India KKR, DC Uncapped 20
Swapnil Singh India MI, KXIP Uncapped 20
Tanay Thyagarajann India Uncapped 20
Sumeet Verma India Uncapped 20
Sanjay Yadav India KKR, SRH, MI Uncapped 20
Ajitesh Guruswamy India Uncapped 20
Yash Kothari India Uncapped 20
Suresh Kumar India Uncapped 20
Kumar Kushagra India Uncapped 20
Anmol Malhotra India Uncapped 20
Robin Minz India Uncapped 20
Agniv Pan India Uncapped 20
Priyesh Patel India Uncapped 20
Mitesh Patel India Uncapped 20
Abishek Porel India Uncapped 20
Nitish Kumar Reddy India Uncapped 20
Bharat Sharma India Uncapped 20
Vivek Singh India Uncapped 20
Abhijeet Tomar India KKR Uncapped 20
Basit Bashir India Uncapped 20
Nandre Burger South Africa Uncapped 20
Rasikh Dar India MI, KKR Uncapped 20
Sakib Hussain India Uncapped 20
Waseem Khanday India Uncapped 20
Ravi Kiran Majeti India Uncapped 20
Lukman Hussain Meriwala India DC Uncapped 20
Anuj Raj India Uncapped 20
Ankit Singh Rajpoot India CSK, KKR, KXIP, RR, LSG Uncapped 20
Avinash Singh India Uncapped 20
Prince Yadav India Uncapped 20
Prithviraj Yarra India KKR, SRH Uncapped 20
Mushtaq Beg India Uncapped 20
Rocky Bhasker India Uncapped 20
Sanjith Devaraj India Uncapped 20
Raghav Goyal India Uncapped 20
Allah Mohammad Afghanistan Uncapped 20
Lalit Mohan India Uncapped 20
Bhuwan Rohilla India Uncapped 20
Aman Sharma India Uncapped 20
Manav Suthar India Uncapped 20
Anirudh Balachander India Uncapped 20
Gourav Choudhary India Uncapped 20
Saurav Chuahan India Uncapped 20
Kumar Deobrat India Uncapped 20
Chirag Gandhi India Uncapped 20
Arman Jaffer India KXIP Uncapped 20
Madhav Kaushik India Uncapped 20
Priyank Panchal India Uncapped 20
Ayush Pandey India Uncapped 20
Rohan Patil India Uncapped 20
Sanjay Ramaswamy India Uncapped 20
Siddharth Yadav India Uncapped 20
Prayas Barman India RCB Uncapped 20
Rahul Buddhi India MI Uncapped 20
Vaisakh Chandran India Uncapped 20
Writtick Chatterjee India PBKS Uncapped 20
Prashant Chopra India RR Uncapped 20
Harsh Dubey India Uncapped 20
Tanush Kotian India Uncapped 20
Ninad Rathva India Uncapped 20
B. Surya India Uncapped 20
Shivank Vashisth India Uncapped 20
Ankush Bains India RPSG, DC Uncapped 20
Christopher Benjamin England Uncapped 20
Connor Esterhuizen South Africa Uncapped 20
Mohd Arslan Khan India Uncapped 20
Mamidi Krishna India Uncapped 20
Fazil Makaya India Uncapped 20
Akshdeep Nath India GL, KXIP, RCB Uncapped 20
Deepak Punia India MI Uncapped 20
Kunal Rathore India Uncapped 20
Ateev Saini India Uncapped 20
Bipin Saurabh India Uncapped 20
B.R. Sharath India Uncapped 20
Yashovardhan Singh India Uncapped 20
Lakshay Thareja India Uncapped 20
Mohit Avasthi India Uncapped 20
Ottneil Baartman South Africa Uncapped 20
Gurnoor Singh Brar India Uncapped 20
Shahrukh Dar India Uncapped 20
Pankaj Jaswal India MI Uncapped 20
Venkatesh Muralidhara India Uncapped 20
Geet Puri India Uncapped 20
E. Sanketh India Uncapped 20
Ajay Sarkar India Uncapped 20
Ashok Sharma India Uncapped 20
Kanwar Singh India Uncapped 20
Shivam Chaudhary India Uncapped 20
Ashwin Das India Uncapped 20
Chirag Jani India Uncapped 20
Akshay Karnewar India Uncapped 20
Bhagmender Lather India Uncapped 20
Lone Muzaffar India Uncapped 20
Pulkit Narang India Uncapped 20
Rohit Rayudu India Uncapped 20
Sameer Rizvi India Uncapped 20
Tunish Sawkar India Uncapped 20
Sonu Yadav India Uncapped 20
Auqib Dar India Uncapped 20
Mukhtar Hussain India Uncapped 20
Kulwant Khejroliya India MI, RCB Uncapped 20
Ashwani Kumar India Uncapped 20
Hemant Kumar India Uncapped 20
Nathan McAndrew Australia Uncapped 20
Rajesh Mohanty India Uncapped 20
Ravi Sharma India Uncapped 20
Vikash Singh India Uncapped 20
Ruben Trumpelmann Namibia Associate 20
Koushik Vasuki India Uncapped 20
Vasu Vats India Uncapped 20
Shubham Agrawal India Uncapped 20
Baba Aparajith India RPSG Uncapped 20
Anshul Kamboj India Uncapped 20
Azim Kazi India Uncapped 20
Dev Lakra India Uncapped 20
Ajay Mandal India Uncapped 20
Abdul P A India Uncapped 20
Jitender Pal India Uncapped 20
Ritwik Roy Chowdhury India Uncapped 20
Utkarsh Singh India PBKS Uncapped 20
Shubham Singh India Uncapped 20
Avneesh Sudha India Uncapped 20
Asad Jamil Ahmed India Uncapped 20
Bandaru Ayyappa India DC Uncapped 20
Aashish Bhatt India Uncapped 20
McKenny Clarke West Indies Uncapped 20
Shubham Kapse India Uncapped 20
Gourav Koul India Uncapped 20
Raunak Kumar India Uncapped 20
Trilok Nag India Uncapped 20
Atal Bihari Rai India Uncapped 20
Ramon Simmonds West Indies Uncapped 20
Rajeev Singh India Uncapped 20
Mohd. Wasim India Uncapped 20
Atharva Ankolekar India Uncapped 20
Khizar Dafedar India Uncapped 20
Naman Dhir India Uncapped 20
Sahil Dhiwan India Uncapped 20
Sampark Gupta India Uncapped 20
Jordan Hermann South Africa Uncapped 20
Hayden Kerr Australia Uncapped 20
Salman Khan India Uncapped 20
Sairaj Patil India Uncapped 20
Divyaansh Saxena India Uncapped 20
Purnank Tyagi India Uncapped 20
Prince Yadav India Uncapped 20
Deepraj Gaonkar India Uncapped 20
Shubham Garhwal India RR Uncapped 20
Deepesh Nailwal India Uncapped 20
Arjun Rapria India Uncapped 20
Shashwat Rawat India Uncapped 20
Sumit Ruikar India Uncapped 20
Shivam Sharma India KXIP Uncapped 20
Rajandeep Singh India Uncapped 20
Anunay Singh India Uncapped 20
Digvesh Singh India Uncapped 20
Pranshu Vijayran India Uncapped 20
Prerit Dutta India Uncapped 20
Ramakrishna Ghosh India Uncapped 20
Shubhang Hegde India Uncapped 20
Shamshuzama Kazi India Uncapped 20
Ayaz Khan India Uncapped 20
Amit Pachhara India Uncapped 20
Akul Pandove India Uncapped 20
Mohit Rathee India Uncapped 20
Garv Sangwan India Uncapped 20
Shubham Sharma India Uncapped 20
Nehal Wadhera India Uncapped 20
Amit Yadav India Uncapped 20
Amit Ali India Uncapped 20
Rishabh Chauhan India Uncapped 20
Matthew Forde West Indies Uncapped 20
Sammar Gajjar India Uncapped 20
Rajneesh Gurbani India Uncapped 20
Divyansh Joshi India Uncapped 20
Dhruv Patel India Uncapped 20
Jack Prestwidge Australia Uncapped 20
Aditya Sarvate India Uncapped 20
Sagar Solanki India Uncapped 20
Prenelan Subrayen South Africa Uncapped 20
Bhagath Varma India CSK Uncapped 20

With the player order often determining the auction dynamics, here’s a look at the first few sets of players that will be up for recruitment:

Set 1: BA1 (Batters)

Player Country Previous IPLTeam(s) Reserve Price Rs Lakh
Mayank Agarwal India RCB, DD, RPSG, PBKS 100
Harry Brook England 150
Ajinkya Rahane India MI, RPSG, RR, DC, KKR 50
Joe Root England 100
Rilee Rossouw South Africa RCB 200
Kane Williamson New Zealand SRH 200

Set 2: AL1 (Allrounders)

Player Country Previous IPLTeam(s) Reserve Price Rs Lakh
Sam Curran England KXIP, CSK 200
Cameron Green Australia 200
Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh KKR, SRH 150
Jason Holder West Indies CSK, KKR, SRH, LSG 200
Sikandar Raza Zimbabwe 50
Odean Smith West Indies PBKS 50
Ben Stokes England RPSG, RR 200

Set 3: WK1 (Wicketkeepers)

Player Country Previous IPLTeam(s) Reserve Price Rs Lakh
Tom Banton England KKR 200
Litton Das Bangladesh 50
Heinrich Klaasen South Africa RCB, RR 100
Kusal Mendis Sri Lanka 50
Nicholas Pooran West Indies PBKS, SRH 200
Phil Salt England 200

Set 4: Pacers (FA1)

Player Country Previous IPLTeam(s) Reserve Price Rs Lakh
Chris Jordan England RCB, SRH, PBKS, CSK 200
Adam Milne New Zealand MI, RCB, CSK 200
Jhye Richardson Australia PBKS 150
Ishant Sharma India KKR, DCH, SRH, RPSG, KXIP, DC 50
Reece Topley England 75
Jaydev Unadkat India KKR, RCB, DD, RPS, RR, MI 50

Set 5: Spinners (Sp1)

Player Country Previous IPLTeam(s) Reserve Price Rs Lakh
Akeal Hosein West Indies 100
Mayank Markande India RR, MI 50
Mujeeb Rahman Afghanistan KXIP, SRH 100
Adil Rashid England PBKS 200
Tabraiz Shamsi South Africa RCB, RR 100
Adam Zampa Australia RPSG, RCB 150

Here’s the complete list of players available for auction as announced by the Indian Premier League :