The player auction list for Indian Premier League 2023 is out with a total of 405 cricketers up for recruitment in Kochi on 23 December, the organisers announced on Tuesday.
Initially, a total of 369 players were shortlisted by 10 teams from the initial list of 991 players. Then 36 additional players were requested by teams, which are added into the final list which makes a total of 405 players which will be presented at the IPL 2023 Auction, the league said.
IPL 2023: Squad Size/Salary Cap/Available Slots
|Franchise
|Salary cap available (Rs.)
|Overall available Slots
|Overseas Slots available
|CSK
|20.45
|7
|2
|DC
|19.45
|5
|2
|GT
|19.25
|7
|3
|KKR
|7.05
|11
|3
|LSG
|23.35
|10
|4
|MI
|20.55
|9
|3
|PBKS
|32.2
|9
|3
|RCB
|8.75
|7
|2
|RR
|13.2
|9
|4
|SRH
|42.25
|13
|4
|Total
|206.5
|87
|30
Out of 405 players, 273 are Indians and 132 are overseas players of which 4 players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 119, uncapped players are 282 and 4 from associate nations.
If the teams decide to fill up their rosters, a maximum of 87 slots are now available with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players.
As is normally the case, Rs 2 crore is the highest reserve price with 19 overseas players choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket.
Here’s a look at the players who are in the highest base price bracket:
Players with Rs 2 crore base price
|Player
|Country
|Specialism
|Previous IPLTeam(s)
|C/U/A
|Reserve Price Rs Lakh
|Rilee Rossouw
|South Africa
|BATSMAN
|RCB
|Capped
|200
|Kane Williamson
|New Zealand
|BATSMAN
|SRH
|Capped
|200
|Sam Curran
|England
|ALL-ROUNDER
|KXIP, CSK
|Capped
|200
|Cameron Green
|Australia
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|200
|Jason Holder
|West Indies
|ALL-ROUNDER
|CSK, KKR, SRH, LSG
|Capped
|200
|Ben Stokes
|England
|ALL-ROUNDER
|RPSG, RR
|Capped
|200
|Tom Banton
|England
|WICKETKEEPER
|KKR
|Capped
|200
|Nicholas Pooran
|West Indies
|WICKETKEEPER
|PBKS, SRH
|Capped
|200
|Phil Salt
|England
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|200
|Chris Jordan
|England
|BOWLER
|RCB, SRH, PBKS, CSK
|Capped
|200
|Adam Milne
|New Zealand
|BOWLER
|MI, RCB, CSK
|Capped
|200
|Adil Rashid
|England
|BOWLER
|PBKS
|Capped
|200
|Travis Head
|Australia
|BATSMAN
|RCB
|Capped
|200
|Rassie Van Der Dussen
|South Africa
|BATSMAN
|RR
|Capped
|200
|Jimmy Neesham
|New Zealand
|ALL-ROUNDER
|DD, KXIP, MI, RR
|Capped
|200
|Chris Lynn
|Australia
|BATSMAN
|DCH, KKR, MI
|Capped
|200
|Jamie Overton
|England
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|200
|Craig Overton
|England
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|200
|Tymal Mills
|England
|BOWLER
|RCB, MI
|Capped
|200
A total of 11 players are in the auction list with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal are the two Indian players in the list of 20 cricketers with a base price of Rs 1 crore.
Players with Rs 1.5 crore base price
|Player
|Country
|Previous IPLTeam(s)
|C/U/A
|Reserve Price Rs Lakh
|Harry Brook
|England
|Capped
|150
|Shakib Al Hasan
|Bangladesh
|KKR, SRH
|Capped
|150
|Jhye Richardson
|Australia
|PBKS
|Capped
|150
|Adam Zampa
|Australia
|RPSG, RCB
|Capped
|150
|Will Jacks
|England
|Capped
|150
|Dawid Malan
|England
|PBKS
|Capped
|150
|Sherfane Rutherford
|West Indies
|DC, MI, RR, RCB
|Capped
|150
|Riley Meredith
|Australia
|PBKS, MI
|Capped
|150
|Jason Roy
|England
|GL, DC, SRH, GT
|Capped
|150
|Sean Abbott
|Australia
|RCB, SRH
|Capped
|150
|Nathan Coulter-Nile
|Australia
|MI,DD, RCB, KKR, RR
|Capped
|150
Players with Rs 1 crore base price
|Player
|Country
|Previous IPLTeam(s)
|C/U/A
|Reserve Price Rs Lakh
|Mayank Agarwal
|India
|RCB, DD, RPSG, PBKS
|Capped
|100
|Joe Root
|England
|Capped
|100
|Heinrich Klaasen
|South Africa
|RCB, RR
|Capped
|100
|Akeal Hosein
|West Indies
|Capped
|100
|Mujeeb Rahman
|Afghanistan
|KXIP, SRH
|Capped
|100
|Tabraiz Shamsi
|South Africa
|RCB, RR
|Capped
|100
|Manish Pandey
|India
|MI, RCB,PWI, KKR, SRH, LSG
|Capped
|100
|Daryl Mitchell
|New Zealand
|RR
|Capped
|100
|Mohammad Nabi
|Afghanistan
|SRH, KKR
|Capped
|100
|Kyle Jamieson
|New Zealand
|RCB
|Capped
|100
|Shai Hope
|West Indies
|Capped
|100
|Tom Latham
|New Zealand
|Capped
|100
|Michael Bracewell
|New Zealand
|Capped
|100
|Andrew Tye
|Australia
|GL, KXIP, RR, LSG
|Capped
|100
|Luke Wood
|England
|Capped
|100
|David Wiese
|Namibia
|RCB
|Associate
|100
|Moises Henriques
|Australia
|KKR, DD, RCB, SRH, PBKS
|Capped
|100
|Matt Henry
|New Zealand
|KXIP
|Capped
|100
|Roston Chase
|West Indies
|Capped
|100
|Rahkeem Cornwall
|West Indies
|Capped
|100
At Rs 75 lakh base price, there are only overseas players.
Players with Rs 75 lakh base price
|Player
|Country
|Previous IPLTeam(s)
|C/U/A
|Reserve Price Rs Lakh
|Reece Topley
|England
|Capped
|75
|Wayne Parnell
|South Africa
|PWI, DD
|Capped
|75
|Daniel Sams
|Australia
|DC, RCB, MI
|Capped
|75
|Joshua Philippe
|Australia
|RCB
|Capped
|75
|Ish Sodhi
|New Zealand
|RR
|Capped
|75
|Tom Curran
|England
|KKR, RR, DC
|Capped
|75
|Darcy Short
|Australia
|RR
|Capped
|75
|David Payne
|England
|Capped
|75
|Carlos Brathwaite
|West Indies
|DD, SRH, KKR
|Capped
|75
Former captain in the league Ajinkya Rahane, red-hot Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza have listed at Rs 50 lakh base price.
Players with Rs 50 lakh base price
|Player
|Country
|Previous IPLTeam(s)
|C/U/A
|Reserve Price Rs Lakh
|Ajinkya Rahane
|India
|MI, RPSG, RR, DC, KKR
|Capped
|50
|Sikandar Raza
|Zimbabwe
|Capped
|50
|Odean Smith
|West Indies
|PBKS
|Capped
|50
|Litton Das
|Bangladesh
|Capped
|50
|Kusal Mendis
|Sri Lanka
|Capped
|50
|Ishant Sharma
|India
|KKR, DCH, SRH, RPSG, KXIP, DC
|Capped
|50
|Jaydev Unadkat
|India
|KKR, RCB, DD, RPS, RR, MI
|Capped
|50
|Mayank Markande
|India
|RR, MI
|Capped
|50
|Mandeep Singh
|India
|KKR, RCB, PBKS, DC
|Capped
|50
|Paul Stirling
|Ireland
|Capped
|50
|Dasun Shanaka
|Sri Lanka
|Capped
|50
|Romario Shepherd
|West Indies
|SRH
|Capped
|50
|Taskin Ahmed
|Bangladesh
|Capped
|50
|Dushmanta Chameera
|Sri Lanka
|LSG
|Capped
|50
|Blessing Muzarabani
|Zimbabwe
|Capped
|50
|Sandeep Sharma
|India
|SRH, PBKS
|Capped
|50
|Johnson Charles
|West Indies
|Capped
|50
|Andre Fletcher
|West Indies
|Capped
|50
|Ben Mcdermott
|Australia
|Capped
|50
|Lorcan Tucker
|Ireland
|Capped
|50
|Piyush Chawla
|India
|KXIP, KKR, CSK, MI
|Capped
|50
|Amit Mishra
|India
|DCH, SRH, DC
|Capped
|50
|Shahbaz Nadeem
|India
|SRH, DD, RCB, LSG
|Capped
|50
|Reeza Hendricks
|South Africa
|Capped
|50
|Christiaan Jonker
|South Africa
|Capped
|50
|Brandon King
|West Indies
|Capped
|50
|Karun Nair
|India
|RCB, DD, KXIP, KKR, RR
|Capped
|50
|Pathum Nissaanka
|Sri Lanka
|Capped
|50
|Gurkeerat Singh
|India
|KXIP, DD, RCB, KKR, GT
|Capped
|50
|Harry Tector
|Ireland
|Capped
|50
|Najibullah Zadran
|Afghanistan
|Capped
|50
|Qais Ahmad
|Afghanistan
|Capped
|50
|Charith Asalanka
|Sri Lanka
|Capped
|50
|Dominic Drakes
|West Indies
|GT
|Capped
|50
|George Garton
|England
|RCB
|Capped
|50
|Chamika Karunaratne
|Sri Lanka
|KKR
|Capped
|50
|Sandeep Warrier
|India
|KKR
|Capped
|50
|Ben Dwarshuis
|Australia
|KXIP, DC
|Capped
|50
|Richard Gleeson
|England
|Capped
|50
|Naveen Ul Haq
|Afghanistan
|Capped
|50
|Lahiru Kumara
|Sri Lanka
|Capped
|50
|Joshua Little
|Ireland
|Capped
|50
|Dilshan Madushanka
|Sri Lanka
|Capped
|50
|Mohit Sharma
|India
|KXIP,CSK,DC
|Capped
|50
|Billy Stanlake
|Australia
|RCB, SRH
|Capped
|50
|Afif Hossain
|Bangladesh
|Capped
|50
|Scott Kuggeleijn
|New Zealand
|CSK, RCB
|Capped
|50
|Sisanda Magala
|South Africa
|Capped
|50
|Dhananjaya Silva
|Sri Lanka
|Capped
|50
|Dunith Wellalage
|Sri Lanka
|Capped
|50
|Varun Aaron
|India
|DD, RCB, KXIP, RR, GT
|Capped
|50
|Sheldon Cottrel
|West Indies
|KXIP
|Capped
|50
|Daryn Dupavillon
|South Africa
|Capped
|50
|Dhawal Kulkarni
|India
|MI,GL,RR
|Capped
|50
|Barinder Sran
|India
|RR, SRH, KXIP, MI
|Capped
|50
|Glenton Stuurman
|South Africa
|Capped
|50
|Fabian Allen
|West Indies
|SRH, PBKS, MI
|Capped
|50
|Karim Janat
|Afghanistan
|Capped
|50
|Keshav Maharaj
|South Africa
|Capped
|50
|Pawan Negi
|India
|CSK, RCB, DD, KKR
|Capped
|50
|Keemo Paul
|West Indies
|DC
|Capped
|50
As is usually the case, the most number of players are listed at Rs 20 lakh base price.
|Player
|Country
|Previous IPLTeam(s)
|C/U/A
|Reserve Price Rs Lakh
|Shubham Khajuria
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Rohan Kunnummal
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Chethan L.R.
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Shaik Rasheed
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Anmolpreet Singh
|India
|MI
|Uncapped
|20
|Himmat Singh
|India
|RCB
|Uncapped
|20
|Corbin Bosch
|South Africa
|RR
|Uncapped
|20
|Priyam Garg
|India
|SRH
|Uncapped
|20
|Saurabh Kumar
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Vivrant Sharma
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Nishant Sindhu
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Sanvir Singh
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Shashank Singh
|India
|DD, RR, SRH
|Uncapped
|20
|Samarth Vyas
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|K.S. Bharat
|India
|RCB, DC
|Uncapped
|20
|Mohammed Azharuddeen
|India
|RCB
|Uncapped
|20
|Dinesh Bana
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Abhimanyu Easwaran
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|N. Jagadeesan
|India
|CSK
|Uncapped
|20
|Sumit Kumar
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Upendra Singh Yadav
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Vaibhav Arora
|India
|KKR, PBKS
|Uncapped
|20
|Mukesh Kumar
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Yash Thakur
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Mujtaba Yousuf
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Murugan Ashwin
|India
|RPS, DD,RCB,PBKS, MI
|Uncapped
|20
|Chintal Gandhi
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Shreyas Gopal
|India
|MI,RR,SRH
|Uncapped
|20
|S Midhun
|India
|RR
|Uncapped
|20
|Izharulhuq Naveed
|Afghanistan
|Uncapped
|20
|Himanshu Sharma
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Sachin Baby
|India
|RR, SRH, RCB
|Uncapped
|20
|Harpreet Bhatia
|India
|KKR, PWI, RCB
|Uncapped
|20
|Ashwin Hebbar
|India
|DC
|Uncapped
|20
|Pukhraj Mann
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Akshat Raghuwanshi
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Himanshu Rana
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Shoun Roger
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Virat Singh
|India
|SRH
|Uncapped
|20
|Manoj Bhandage
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Gerald Coetzee
|South Africa
|Uncapped
|20
|Mayank Dagar
|India
|KXIP
|Uncapped
|20
|Duan Jansen
|South Africa
|Uncapped
|20
|Evan Jones
|South Africa
|Uncapped
|20
|Prerak Mankad
|India
|PBKS
|Uncapped
|20
|Abid Mushtaq
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Suryansh Shedge
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Jagadeesha Suchith
|India
|MI, DC, KXIP, SRH
|Uncapped
|20
|Akash Vashisht
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Ricky Bhui
|India
|SRH
|Uncapped
|20
|Donovan Ferreira
|South Africa
|Uncapped
|20
|Baba Indrajith
|India
|KKR
|Uncapped
|20
|Sheldon Jackson
|India
|KKR
|Uncapped
|20
|Aryan Juyal
|India
|MI
|Uncapped
|20
|Urvil Patel
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Kirant Shinde
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Luvnith Sisodia
|India
|RCB
|Uncapped
|20
|Vishnu Solanki
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Vishnu Vinod
|India
|RCB, DC, SRH
|Uncapped
|20
|Vidwath Kaverappa
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Rajan Kumar
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Ravi Kumar
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Sushant Mishra
|India
|SRH
|Uncapped
|20
|Arzan Nagwaswalla
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Ishan Porel
|India
|PBKS
|Uncapped
|20
|Akash Singh
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Basil Thampi
|India
|GL, SRH, MI
|Uncapped
|20
|Paul Van Meekeren
|Netherland
|Associate
|20
|Vyshak Vijay Kumar
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|S.Ajith Ram
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Satyajeet Bachhav
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Tejas Baroka
|India
|GL, RR
|Uncapped
|20
|Yuvraj Chudasama
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Peter Hatzoglou
|Australia
|Uncapped
|20
|Karthik Meiyappan
|UAE
|Associate
|20
|Suyash Sharma
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Shivam Sharma
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Priyansh Arya
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Matthew Breetzke
|South Africa
|Uncapped
|20
|Shivam Chauhan
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Rahul Gahlaut
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Sudip Gharami
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|C. Hari Nishaanth
|India
|CSK
|Uncapped
|20
|Amandeep Khare
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Bhanu Pania
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Ekant Sen
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Akash Singh
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Himanshu Bisht
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Yudhvir Charak
|India
|MI
|Uncapped
|20
|Mickil Jaiswal
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Shams Mulani
|India
|DC
|Uncapped
|20
|G.Aniketh Reddy
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Atit Sheth
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|M. Siddharth
|India
|KKR, DC
|Uncapped
|20
|Swapnil Singh
|India
|MI, KXIP
|Uncapped
|20
|Tanay Thyagarajann
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Sumeet Verma
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Sanjay Yadav
|India
|KKR, SRH, MI
|Uncapped
|20
|Ajitesh Guruswamy
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Yash Kothari
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Suresh Kumar
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Kumar Kushagra
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Anmol Malhotra
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Robin Minz
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Agniv Pan
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Priyesh Patel
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Mitesh Patel
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Abishek Porel
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Nitish Kumar Reddy
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Bharat Sharma
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Vivek Singh
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Abhijeet Tomar
|India
|KKR
|Uncapped
|20
|Basit Bashir
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Nandre Burger
|South Africa
|Uncapped
|20
|Rasikh Dar
|India
|MI, KKR
|Uncapped
|20
|Sakib Hussain
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Waseem Khanday
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Ravi Kiran Majeti
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Lukman Hussain Meriwala
|India
|DC
|Uncapped
|20
|Anuj Raj
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Ankit Singh Rajpoot
|India
|CSK, KKR, KXIP, RR, LSG
|Uncapped
|20
|Avinash Singh
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Prince Yadav
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Prithviraj Yarra
|India
|KKR, SRH
|Uncapped
|20
|Mushtaq Beg
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Rocky Bhasker
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Sanjith Devaraj
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Raghav Goyal
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Allah Mohammad
|Afghanistan
|Uncapped
|20
|Lalit Mohan
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Bhuwan Rohilla
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Aman Sharma
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Manav Suthar
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Anirudh Balachander
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Gourav Choudhary
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Saurav Chuahan
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Kumar Deobrat
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Chirag Gandhi
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Arman Jaffer
|India
|KXIP
|Uncapped
|20
|Madhav Kaushik
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Priyank Panchal
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Ayush Pandey
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Rohan Patil
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Sanjay Ramaswamy
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Siddharth Yadav
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Prayas Barman
|India
|RCB
|Uncapped
|20
|Rahul Buddhi
|India
|MI
|Uncapped
|20
|Vaisakh Chandran
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Writtick Chatterjee
|India
|PBKS
|Uncapped
|20
|Prashant Chopra
|India
|RR
|Uncapped
|20
|Harsh Dubey
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Tanush Kotian
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Ninad Rathva
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|B. Surya
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Shivank Vashisth
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Ankush Bains
|India
|RPSG, DC
|Uncapped
|20
|Christopher Benjamin
|England
|Uncapped
|20
|Connor Esterhuizen
|South Africa
|Uncapped
|20
|Mohd Arslan Khan
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Mamidi Krishna
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Fazil Makaya
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Akshdeep Nath
|India
|GL, KXIP, RCB
|Uncapped
|20
|Deepak Punia
|India
|MI
|Uncapped
|20
|Kunal Rathore
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Ateev Saini
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Bipin Saurabh
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|B.R. Sharath
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Yashovardhan Singh
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Lakshay Thareja
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Mohit Avasthi
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Ottneil Baartman
|South Africa
|Uncapped
|20
|Gurnoor Singh Brar
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Shahrukh Dar
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Pankaj Jaswal
|India
|MI
|Uncapped
|20
|Venkatesh Muralidhara
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Geet Puri
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|E. Sanketh
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Ajay Sarkar
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Ashok Sharma
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Kanwar Singh
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Shivam Chaudhary
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Ashwin Das
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Chirag Jani
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Akshay Karnewar
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Bhagmender Lather
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Lone Muzaffar
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Pulkit Narang
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Rohit Rayudu
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Sameer Rizvi
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Tunish Sawkar
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Sonu Yadav
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Auqib Dar
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Mukhtar Hussain
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Kulwant Khejroliya
|India
|MI, RCB
|Uncapped
|20
|Ashwani Kumar
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Hemant Kumar
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Nathan McAndrew
|Australia
|Uncapped
|20
|Rajesh Mohanty
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Ravi Sharma
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Vikash Singh
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Ruben Trumpelmann
|Namibia
|Associate
|20
|Koushik Vasuki
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Vasu Vats
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Shubham Agrawal
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Baba Aparajith
|India
|RPSG
|Uncapped
|20
|Anshul Kamboj
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Azim Kazi
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Dev Lakra
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Ajay Mandal
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Abdul P A
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Jitender Pal
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Ritwik Roy Chowdhury
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Utkarsh Singh
|India
|PBKS
|Uncapped
|20
|Shubham Singh
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Avneesh Sudha
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Asad Jamil Ahmed
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Bandaru Ayyappa
|India
|DC
|Uncapped
|20
|Aashish Bhatt
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|McKenny Clarke
|West Indies
|Uncapped
|20
|Shubham Kapse
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Gourav Koul
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Raunak Kumar
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Trilok Nag
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Atal Bihari Rai
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Ramon Simmonds
|West Indies
|Uncapped
|20
|Rajeev Singh
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Mohd. Wasim
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Atharva Ankolekar
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Khizar Dafedar
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Naman Dhir
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Sahil Dhiwan
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Sampark Gupta
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Jordan Hermann
|South Africa
|Uncapped
|20
|Hayden Kerr
|Australia
|Uncapped
|20
|Salman Khan
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Sairaj Patil
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Divyaansh Saxena
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Purnank Tyagi
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Prince Yadav
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Deepraj Gaonkar
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Shubham Garhwal
|India
|RR
|Uncapped
|20
|Deepesh Nailwal
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Arjun Rapria
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Shashwat Rawat
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Sumit Ruikar
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Shivam Sharma
|India
|KXIP
|Uncapped
|20
|Rajandeep Singh
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Anunay Singh
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Digvesh Singh
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Pranshu Vijayran
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Prerit Dutta
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Ramakrishna Ghosh
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Shubhang Hegde
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Shamshuzama Kazi
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Ayaz Khan
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Amit Pachhara
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Akul Pandove
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Mohit Rathee
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Garv Sangwan
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Shubham Sharma
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Nehal Wadhera
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Amit Yadav
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Amit Ali
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Rishabh Chauhan
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Matthew Forde
|West Indies
|Uncapped
|20
|Sammar Gajjar
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Rajneesh Gurbani
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Divyansh Joshi
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Dhruv Patel
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Jack Prestwidge
|Australia
|Uncapped
|20
|Aditya Sarvate
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Sagar Solanki
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|Prenelan Subrayen
|South Africa
|Uncapped
|20
|Bhagath Varma
|India
|CSK
|Uncapped
|20
With the player order often determining the auction dynamics, here’s a look at the first few sets of players that will be up for recruitment:
Set 1: BA1 (Batters)
|Player
|Country
|Previous IPLTeam(s)
|Reserve Price Rs Lakh
|Mayank Agarwal
|India
|RCB, DD, RPSG, PBKS
|100
|Harry Brook
|England
|150
|Ajinkya Rahane
|India
|MI, RPSG, RR, DC, KKR
|50
|Joe Root
|England
|100
|Rilee Rossouw
|South Africa
|RCB
|200
|Kane Williamson
|New Zealand
|SRH
|200
Set 2: AL1 (Allrounders)
|Player
|Country
|Previous IPLTeam(s)
|Reserve Price Rs Lakh
|Sam Curran
|England
|KXIP, CSK
|200
|Cameron Green
|Australia
|200
|Shakib Al Hasan
|Bangladesh
|KKR, SRH
|150
|Jason Holder
|West Indies
|CSK, KKR, SRH, LSG
|200
|Sikandar Raza
|Zimbabwe
|50
|Odean Smith
|West Indies
|PBKS
|50
|Ben Stokes
|England
|RPSG, RR
|200
Set 3: WK1 (Wicketkeepers)
|Player
|Country
|Previous IPLTeam(s)
|Reserve Price Rs Lakh
|Tom Banton
|England
|KKR
|200
|Litton Das
|Bangladesh
|50
|Heinrich Klaasen
|South Africa
|RCB, RR
|100
|Kusal Mendis
|Sri Lanka
|50
|Nicholas Pooran
|West Indies
|PBKS, SRH
|200
|Phil Salt
|England
|200
Set 4: Pacers (FA1)
|Player
|Country
|Previous IPLTeam(s)
|Reserve Price Rs Lakh
|Chris Jordan
|England
|RCB, SRH, PBKS, CSK
|200
|Adam Milne
|New Zealand
|MI, RCB, CSK
|200
|Jhye Richardson
|Australia
|PBKS
|150
|Ishant Sharma
|India
|KKR, DCH, SRH, RPSG, KXIP, DC
|50
|Reece Topley
|England
|75
|Jaydev Unadkat
|India
|KKR, RCB, DD, RPS, RR, MI
|50
Set 5: Spinners (Sp1)
|Player
|Country
|Previous IPLTeam(s)
|Reserve Price Rs Lakh
|Akeal Hosein
|West Indies
|100
|Mayank Markande
|India
|RR, MI
|50
|Mujeeb Rahman
|Afghanistan
|KXIP, SRH
|100
|Adil Rashid
|England
|PBKS
|200
|Tabraiz Shamsi
|South Africa
|RCB, RR
|100
|Adam Zampa
|Australia
|RPSG, RCB
|150
Here’s the complete list of players available for auction as announced by the Indian Premier League :