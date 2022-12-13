American sprinter Randolph Ross, who won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, has been suspended for three years for breaking anti-doping rules, the Athletics Integrity Unit announced on Tuesday.

Ross was a member of the US 4x400m squad which won gold in Tokyo last year although he only competed in the heats and not in the final.

The 21-year-old was provisionally suspended and excluded from competing in the world athletics championships in Eugene, Oregon in July this year, the day before he was due to line out in the 400m.

Ross was banned for three breaches of his doping whereabouts obligations in less than a year.

To avoid the third breach, he admitted falsifying an email supposed to clear him in early July, a practice discovered by the AIU which increased his ban, which will run until June 30, 2025.