Arjun Tendulkar scored a century for Goa against Rajasthan on his first-class debut at the Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground, Porvorim, on Wednesday.

Arjun, who moved from Mumbai to play for Goa in the Ranji Trophy earlier this year, came in at No 7 and emulated his father Sachin Tendulkar’s feat to score a century on debut. Sachin, at the age of 15, scored a century against Gujarat at the Wankhede Stadium in 1988.

Having won the toss, Rajasthan asked Goa to bat first. On the end of day one, Goa scored 210/5 with Suyash Prabhudessai batting at 81* and Tendulkar batting at 4*.

On day two, the duo brought up their respective centuries and before tea, Prabhudessai was currently inching towards a double-century while Tendulkar was dismissed for 120 off 207. The left-hander hit 16 fours and two sixes in his knock (read the match scorecard here).

💯 for Sachin Tendulkar on Ranji debut

💯 for Arjun Tendulkar on Ranji debut#RanjiTrophy — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) December 14, 2022

In August, PTI reported that Arjun had applied for a No-Objection Certificate from Mumbai Cricket Association to represent Goa.

“Getting maximum game time on the ground is important for Arjun at this juncture of his career. We believe that the shift will improve the probability of Arjun featuring in more competitive matches. He is embarking on a new phase of his cricketing career,” SRT Sports Management had said in the report.