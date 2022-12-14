India vs Australia, 3rd T20 live: Vaidya dismisses Mooney and Gardner as Perry hits half-century
Follow live coverage of the third T20 International between India and Australia at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai.
Live updates
AUS 127/4 (15 overs): Perry plays another classy late cut for four before Grace hits a six over long-on. The ball seemed to go through Shafali’s hands there, leaving Anjali quite unhappy.
AUS 115/4 (14 overs): Expensive over by Radha as Perry hits her for a four and six. The right-hander’s use of her feet and lofted strokeplay has been excellent tonight.
AUS 101/4 (13 overs): Devika does well to concede just four runs off the first five balls but Grace sweeps the last ball powerfully for four.
AUS 93/4 (12 overs): FIFTY for Ellyse Perry! She gets there off 33 balls. The legend has batted for the first time in this series and been brilliant. She’ll want to convert this into a big one.
AUS 89/4 (11 overs): OUT! Devika Vaidya dismissed Ash Gardner with a dream delivery for a leg-spinner. The right-hander stepped out but the ball dipped and turned beautifully to beat her. A comfortable stumping for Richa Ghosh as Gardner walks back for 7 off 10. The new batter is Grace Harris. Meanwhile, Perry had played the shot of the match so far earlier in the over by stepping out and thumping a straight six.
AUS 79/3 (10 overs): Another fantastic shot from Perry as she drives the ball over mid-off for four. Seven runs come from that Renuka over. Australia are well placed at the halfway stage of their innings.
AUS 69/3 (8.3 overs): OUT! Devika Vaidya gets a massive wicket for India as Beth Mooney is dismissed for the first time this series. The left-hander drives one to Shafali Verma at cover and departs for 30 off 22. The new batter is Ash Gardner.
AUS 68/2 (8 overs): Mooney steps out and drives one past cover for four. Perry then hits the first six of the match with a superb strike over mid-wicket. Another expensive over by Deepti.
AUS 54/2 (7 overs): Another good over for Australia as Mooney hits Gayakwad for two fours. The left-hander has really been a class apart in this series.
AUS 43/2 (6 overs): Gayakwad stops a certain boundary with a superb dive at extra cover, before Perry steps out the next ball and thumps it over mid-off for four. Perry then puts away a full toss through mid-wicket for four. Expensive start from Deepti.
AUS 32/2 (5 overs): Gayakwad joins the attack and starts well but then drops one short and Perry cuts it away for four. Six runs come from the left-arm spinner’s first over.
AUS 26/2 (4 overs): Four singles, a wide and a four in Anjali’s second over. Perry gets her first boundary with a powerful square cut.
AUS 17/2 (3 overs): Eight runs come from Renuka’s second over as Mooney hits one over cover for four.
AUS 5/2 (1.3 overs): OUT! Anjali Sarvani with a beautiful delivery to rattle Tahlia McGrath’s stumps. The ball swung back in and went through the gap between bat and pad. Tahlia walks back for 1 off 4 as the great Ellyse Perry comes to the crease. This is the first time in the series that Australia have lost two wickets in an innings.
AUS 2/1 (0.4 overs): OUT! Renuka gets a huge wicket in the first over. Healy is trapped in front and has to walk back for 1 off 2. The Australia skipper was struck just in line perhaps and the umpire had no hesitation in raising her finger. A wonderful in-swinger by Renuka. The new batter is Tahlia McGrath. Mooney and McGrath posted unbeaten partnerships in the first two T20Is of the series.
7.00 pm: We’re ready for play. Renuka Singh has the new ball, with Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney at the crease. Here we go!
Playing XIs
Australia: Alyssa Healy (w/c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (w), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Renuka Thakur Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.
Team news: Just one change for India – Rajeshwari Gayakwad is in for Meghna Singh.
TOSS: India have won the toss and opted to field first.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the third T20 International between India and Australia, taking place at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai.
Harmanpreet Kaur and Co drew level in the five-match series with an epic win after a Super Over in the second T20I. Smriti Mandhana led the way, with Richa Ghosh and Renuka Singh Thakur providing key contributions, as India handed the Australian women’s cricket team its first T20I loss of 2022. Now, the action shifts from the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai to the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai, with both teams determined to take the lead in the series.
India’s squad for the T20I series against Australia: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Devika Vaidya, S Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Harleen Deol.
Net bowlers: Monika Patel, Arundhati Reddy, SB Pokharkar, Simran Bahadur.
Australia’s squad for the T20I series against India: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland.
Schedule for the series (IST)
|Day
|Date
|Time
|Match
|Venue
|Friday
|9th December
|Aus won by 9 wickets
|1st T20I
|DY Patil Stadium
|Sunday
|11th December
|Match tied, Ind won after Super Over
|2nd T20I
|DY Patil Stadium
|Wednesday
|14th December
|7 pm
|3rd T20I
|CCI
|Saturday
|17th December
|7 pm
|4th T20I
|CCI
|Tuesday
|20th December
|7 pm
|5th T20I
|CCI