FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup, India vs South Africa live: RSA keeping IND at bay, 0-0 in Q1
Follow live updates of India’s third Pool B match.
Live updates
Pool B, Q1 India 0-0 South Africa: Salima down the right again and this time she wins a PC. Now over to conversion...
Pool B, Q1 India 0-0 South Africa: Good spell of pressure for India, RSA under constant defensive mode. Salima does well to win the ball back and dribble down the right... but SA have numbers back.
Pool B, Q1 India 0-0 South Africa: Great dribble down the left flank by Navjot and India look for a PC but its not forthcoming.
Pool B, Q1 India 0-0 South Africa: SA with another lovely counter, carrying the ball through the center. But they end up fouling in the end, as the chance fizzles out.
Pool B, Q1 India 0-0 South Africa: SA are threatening on the counter as Schopman had thought they might. India dealing with it alright so far.
Pool B, Q1 India vs South Africa: SA have good pace on the flanks if they get space, India’s defence will have to be mindful of that. A positive start by the Indians though.
Pool B, Q1 India vs South Africa: Pushback in Valencia. Here’s a look at the starting lineups and team sheets for both sides.
india coach Janneke Schopman: It’s about our performance and improving from the first two games, create more outcomes. We need to make sure they don’t play fast attacking counter hockey.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian hockey. FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup Spain 2022 continues today and Savita Punia-led India take on South Africa for their third Pool B match.
The Indian women got off to a solid start in this tournament with a 3-1 win against Chile to open their campaign. They then edged out Japan 2-1 in a tense battle between familiar opponents. That win, coupled with other results, was enough for India to confirm their place in the semifinals. Tonight they take on South Africa, already out of contention for the final four, knowing that they need to avoid defeat to top the group. (Which is essential given Spain are top of Pool A)
Teams in Pool A – Ireland, Italy, Korea, Spain
Teams in Pool B – Chile, India, Japan, South Africa
Format: Top two teams from each group qualify for the semifinals, winner of the tournament earns a spot in the FIH Pro League (women) for 2023-’24
Screenshots in the blog via FanCode / FIH