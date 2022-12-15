Teenage Brazilian talent Endrick will join Real Madrid in July 2024 for an undisclosed sum, the Spanish club and Endrick’s Sao Paulo-based club Palmeiras announced on Thursday.

According to Brazilian press reports, Real are due to pay 70 million euros ($75million) for the 16-year-old forward, considered one of the brightest prospects in world football.

“Palmeiras, Real Madrid and representatives for the striker have agreed this Thursday (15th) the player’s transfer to the Spanish club in July 2024, when he will be 18,” said the Brazilian club on Twitter, adding that the financial details were confidential.

He will thus become the third Brazilian teenage forward in recent years to sign for Real while still a minor, only to then join the Spanish giants after turning 18 in order to comply with international transfer rules stipulated by world governing body FIFA.

Vinicius Junior, now 22, signed for Real in 2017 before joining the club a year later, while Rodrygo, 21, put pen to paper in 2018 before heading across the Atlantic the following year.