Former world No 3 David Ferrer is set to take over from Sergi Bruguera as the new captain of the Spanish Davis Cup team, the national federation announced on Thursday.

The 40-year-old has signed for the next three seasons and will be presented at a press conference next Monday in Madrid.

Ferrer was a three-time winner of the Davis Cup, helping Spain lift the ‘Silver Salad Bowl’ in 2008, 2009 and 2011.

A clay court expert, Ferrer reached the final of the French Open in 2013 where he came up against the greater might of Davis Cup teammate Rafael Nadal. He also reached the semifinals of the Australian and US Opens twice each.

Bruguera, who stepped down on Monday, led the team for the last four years, winning the title in 2019 in the first edition of its new format.

This year he had to do without Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz, the world’s top two players, and Spain were eliminated in the quarter-finals.