Field Watch Watch: Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rababa interview each other ahead of Australia-South Africa Test series The Aussie captain and South African pacer revisit some memories from the past and also discuss workload in cricket. Scroll Staff An hour ago Pat Cummins and Kagiso Rabada | Cricket Australia YouTube Play From the archive: Watch – Virat Kohli and Steve Smith interview each other ahead of Australia vs India Test series We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. South Africa Australia Pat Cummins Kagiso Rabada Australia vs South Africa Cricket news